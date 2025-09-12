This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is the start of testing for the next update, QUADRICEPS! More features will be coming, such as new Gameplay Modes!

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library Go to Properties Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

There is going to be a lot to test, so I'm just going to go right into the list of changes so far:

List of Changes for QUADRICEPS

Testing Region updated for QUADRICEPS

3 new special characters, works in progress Dr Hawke: Healer extraordinaire Ember: Gas powered robot Ringmaster: Has a whip, and a pet

New HATS

New locations (not accessible yet, but soon) Beach Warehouse Bus Depot Prison

New vehicle with a special property (also not accessible yet)

New Weapons 3 Round Burst rifle Mamba Autorevolver Flechette Shotgun Longbow

Slow Rifle Rework! Rifles now have much more consistent ranges for zombie penetration Affects Cowboy, Hunting, Sniper rifles, and Slug shotguns QUICK CHART (penetration depends on shooting skill): Cowboy: 1-3 Hunting: 2-6 Sniper: 2-5 Slug: 3-8

Bow Rework! Cupid Bow arrows nerf 60 -> 50 Arrows move faster and have air trails during flight Arrows may drop on the floor, so you can pick them up again Arrows that don’t kill a target may embed in them, slowing them down Specialist weapon for Bow+Arrows gives a Longbow

New Perks (now 30 Perks and 30 Traits total!) CHAIRMASTER: Gives new powerful bonuses to throwing furniture RANGER: 30% faster ranged weapons firing, 50% longer cooldown in melee KENSAI: 30% faster melee weapons, 50% longer cooldown on all ranged

Loot table updates for Police Station and Military Depot, to support the new weapons Also updated for nicercommon-gun, niceranged, and exoticweapons loot pools

PANCREAS weapons added to sellable lists

New car wrecks

Jukebox added to bars

Honcho fix

Punchbot fix

Endings for the Pancreas and Quadriceps characters



