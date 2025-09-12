 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19960113 Edited 12 September 2025 – 16:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This is the start of testing for the next update, QUADRICEPS! More features will be coming, such as new Gameplay Modes!

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

  1. Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library

  2. Go to Properties

  3. Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window

  4. Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

There is going to be a lot to test, so I'm just going to go right into the list of changes so far:

List of Changes for QUADRICEPS

  • Testing Region updated for QUADRICEPS

  • 3 new special characters, works in progress

    • Dr Hawke: Healer extraordinaire

    • Ember: Gas powered robot

    • Ringmaster: Has a whip, and a pet

  • New HATS

  • New locations (not accessible yet, but soon)

    • Beach

    • Warehouse

    • Bus Depot

    • Prison

  • New vehicle with a special property (also not accessible yet)

  • New Weapons

    • 3 Round Burst rifle

    • Mamba

    • Autorevolver

    • Flechette Shotgun

    • Longbow

  • Slow Rifle Rework!

    • Rifles now have much more consistent ranges for zombie penetration

    • Affects Cowboy, Hunting, Sniper rifles, and Slug shotguns

    • QUICK CHART (penetration depends on shooting skill):

      • Cowboy: 1-3

      • Hunting: 2-6

      • Sniper: 2-5

      • Slug: 3-8

  • Bow Rework!

    • Cupid Bow arrows nerf 60 -> 50

    • Arrows move faster and have air trails during flight

    • Arrows may drop on the floor, so you can pick them up again

    • Arrows that don’t kill a target may embed in them, slowing them down

    • Specialist weapon for Bow+Arrows gives a Longbow

  • New Perks (now 30 Perks and 30 Traits total!)

    • CHAIRMASTER: Gives new powerful bonuses to throwing furniture

    • RANGER: 30% faster ranged weapons firing, 50% longer cooldown in melee

    • KENSAI: 30% faster melee weapons, 50% longer cooldown on all ranged

  • Loot table updates for Police Station and Military Depot, to support the new weapons

    • Also updated for nicercommon-gun, niceranged, and exoticweapons loot pools

  • PANCREAS weapons added to sellable lists

  • New car wrecks

  • Jukebox added to bars

  • Honcho fix

  • Punchbot fix

  • Endings for the Pancreas and Quadriceps characters


Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19960113
Windows Death Road to Canada - Windows Depot 252613
