This is the start of testing for the next update, QUADRICEPS! More features will be coming, such as new Gameplay Modes!
TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:
Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library
Go to Properties
Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window
Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"
There is going to be a lot to test, so I'm just going to go right into the list of changes so far:
List of Changes for QUADRICEPS
Testing Region updated for QUADRICEPS
3 new special characters, works in progress
Dr Hawke: Healer extraordinaire
Ember: Gas powered robot
Ringmaster: Has a whip, and a pet
New HATS
New locations (not accessible yet, but soon)
Beach
Warehouse
Bus Depot
Prison
New vehicle with a special property (also not accessible yet)
New Weapons
3 Round Burst rifle
Mamba
Autorevolver
Flechette Shotgun
Longbow
Slow Rifle Rework!
Rifles now have much more consistent ranges for zombie penetration
Affects Cowboy, Hunting, Sniper rifles, and Slug shotguns
QUICK CHART (penetration depends on shooting skill):
Cowboy: 1-3
Hunting: 2-6
Sniper: 2-5
Slug: 3-8
Bow Rework!
Cupid Bow arrows nerf 60 -> 50
Arrows move faster and have air trails during flight
Arrows may drop on the floor, so you can pick them up again
Arrows that don’t kill a target may embed in them, slowing them down
Specialist weapon for Bow+Arrows gives a Longbow
New Perks (now 30 Perks and 30 Traits total!)
CHAIRMASTER: Gives new powerful bonuses to throwing furniture
RANGER: 30% faster ranged weapons firing, 50% longer cooldown in melee
KENSAI: 30% faster melee weapons, 50% longer cooldown on all ranged
Loot table updates for Police Station and Military Depot, to support the new weapons
Also updated for nicercommon-gun, niceranged, and exoticweapons loot pools
PANCREAS weapons added to sellable lists
New car wrecks
Jukebox added to bars
Honcho fix
Punchbot fix
Endings for the Pancreas and Quadriceps characters
Changed depots in beta branch