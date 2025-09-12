 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19960057 Edited 12 September 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed several issues that could cause a softlock when opening a dialogue.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented leaving the tavern if you went to sleep while Klayn was inside.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented opening the tavern after completing the documents for the tavern license.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some NPCs to not face the correct direction.
  • Fixed an issue that caused a softlock during the tavern license event in multiplayer.
  • Fixed a localization error in Simplified and Traditional Chinese that mentioned “stone” instead of “stone blocks” during the tavern repair quest.
  • Fixed an issue with the music that caused it to stop.
  • Fixed several collision issues on the Castle Garden map.
  • Fixed an issue that caused a letter not to be sent correctly when the tavern license was revoked.
  • Translation has been updated.

Changed files in this update

Windows Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
