- Fixed several issues that could cause a softlock when opening a dialogue.
- Fixed an issue that prevented leaving the tavern if you went to sleep while Klayn was inside.
- Fixed an issue that prevented opening the tavern after completing the documents for the tavern license.
- Fixed an issue that caused some NPCs to not face the correct direction.
- Fixed an issue that caused a softlock during the tavern license event in multiplayer.
- Fixed a localization error in Simplified and Traditional Chinese that mentioned “stone” instead of “stone blocks” during the tavern repair quest.
- Fixed an issue with the music that caused it to stop.
- Fixed several collision issues on the Castle Garden map.
- Fixed an issue that caused a letter not to be sent correctly when the tavern license was revoked.
- Translation has been updated.
Patch 0.7.3.1
Windows Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
