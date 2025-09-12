 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19959987 Edited 12 September 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update contents:

8/22

  • Fixed a bug where units in guard mode would move automatically.

  • Fixed an issue where command units encountered errors when transporting resources to buildings.

8/31

  • Fixed grass lighting and shadow issues.

9/6

  • Fixed mountain and snowy mountain sprites.

9/8

  • Added autumn seasonal colors (September–November) for grass and trees.

  • Added dark-themed colors for grass and trees during Halloween (10/31–11/10).

9/10

  • Fixed sea water effects.

9/11

  • Fixed an issue where melee units could not attack enemy units while they were moving.

  • Added day-and-night cycle effects (single-player mode).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3108781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link