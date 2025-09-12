 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19959939 Edited 12 September 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

游戏性修复：

1、解决怪物攻击位移异常的问题。

2、解决互动按键E需要多次点击生效的问题。

3、解决部分遗物效果未生效的问题。

4、解决近战武器释放一闪判定异常的问题。

非游戏性修复：

1、修复两个成就不生效的问题。

2、解决界面字体异常的问题。

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3347621
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3899260 Depot 3899260
  • Loading history…
