18 September 2025 Build 19959762 Edited 18 September 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed Monkey being unable to jump (again, this time for sure hopefully)
  • Fixed framerate cap and V-Sync not being saved properly
  • Thrown items shouldn't get stuck on upper floors anymore
  • Fixed hourglass + gold potion interaction (resulted in village not loading)
  • Fixed a few voice lines playing again (toilet, broom door)
  • Postal companions should now do less glitchy stuff
  • Fixed some characters being lootable even though no item came out (Snowy, Puffles, Cave Peasants)
  • Fixed game freeze when dying on the balcony while a powder keg is still active from one of the previous rooms
  • Fixed player not respawning after throwing the respawn bottle down the hatch to the next segment and then dying on the current floor
  • Fixed debug view not working after respawn
  • Fixed sometimes not being able to pick up the item dropped on death after respawning


Other

  • Polishing for the hammer pendulums. They should now feel a bit more smooth
  • Polished and recolored clouds that appear when Evelius, bats and monsters spawn
  • A bunch of new sounds added
  • Peasants now use the same punch and attack animations like Von Wanst instead of only one animation

Changed files in this update

