Bug fixes
- Fixed Monkey being unable to jump (again, this time for sure hopefully)
- Fixed framerate cap and V-Sync not being saved properly
- Thrown items shouldn't get stuck on upper floors anymore
- Fixed hourglass + gold potion interaction (resulted in village not loading)
- Fixed a few voice lines playing again (toilet, broom door)
- Postal companions should now do less glitchy stuff
- Fixed some characters being lootable even though no item came out (Snowy, Puffles, Cave Peasants)
- Fixed game freeze when dying on the balcony while a powder keg is still active from one of the previous rooms
- Fixed player not respawning after throwing the respawn bottle down the hatch to the next segment and then dying on the current floor
- Fixed debug view not working after respawn
- Fixed sometimes not being able to pick up the item dropped on death after respawning
Other
- Polishing for the hammer pendulums. They should now feel a bit more smooth
- Polished and recolored clouds that appear when Evelius, bats and monsters spawn
- A bunch of new sounds added
- Peasants now use the same punch and attack animations like Von Wanst instead of only one animation
