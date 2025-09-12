 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19959761
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello chefs!

2 weeks ago you voted on our Discord for the Spicy Hot Fire Update, and here it is! We've finally given some meaning to the Spicy tag and added 5 more Spicy ingredients to the catalogue (plus 3 non-Spicy ones). So what does Spicy do now?

Spicy ingredients start 🔥On Fire🔥, which means they'll score an extra 3 points at the end of the round. After some time, On Fire ingredients will start burning which spreads the fire to touching ingredients and eventually leads to them becoming Burnt, scoring a massive -10 points instead. But don't worry, you can give them a little shake to extinguish them.

We've also added 3 new Pyromaniac Customers who want to see a bit of chaos and will occasionally throw lit matches onto your omelets.

All of this can be experienced in a brand new Spicy starter pantry!

We've also made some quality of life adjustments you can check out in the patch notes. If you have ideas for more let us know!

Our next update will be the highly requested Endless Update, coming at the very end of September. We've got a long list of features we want to add to make the game even more replayable. As a reminder, here's our current roadmap. Your feedback and requests will help us fill it out in the coming months!

We're also running our first of many free game giveaways and some polls to figure out what content you've enjoyed most so far over on our Discord!

Enter the Giveaway!

We of course also need to acknowledge that thanks to you we've crossed 400 reviews and somehow still 100% positive! That's insane and we truly appreciate you chefs for helping us achieve that milestone. We'll be doing something big once we hit 500!

Thanks for cooking with us chefs,

-Chef Schu

v0.8.30 Patch Notes

Content

  • 8 new ingredients

  • new Spicy starter pantry

  • new Mythic helper

  • new Pyromaniac customer trait

  • 3 new Pyromaniac customers

  • Added On Fire and Burnt tags

    • On Fire gives +3 pts

    • Burnt gives -10 pts

  • new Spicy crate available in shop

  • a secret new interaction?

Quality of Life

  • Ingredient rotation is no longer dependent on framerate

  • Tutorial popups appear the first time you have a Spicy, Underlapper, or Garnish ingredient

    • We plan to add more of these and eventually other ways to help chefs remember what unexplained mechanics do without being overwhelming or repetitive

  • Mold, Gold, On Fire, and Burnt tooltips explain in parentheses when points come from that tag

  • Added slight delay to "Continue" button in shop so you don't click it before seeing the options

Balance

  • Forks and Matchsticks can't spawn during the last chance timer

  • Banana

    • "+1 pt per 2 ingredients in discard" changed to "+0.1x per ingredient in discard"

    • Added Wrapped tag

  • Chili

    • "+1 pt per ingredient on omelet" changed to "+2 pts to each ingredient touching"

    • Reduced rarity to Rare

    • We wanted to give Spicy a clear identity of buffing ingredients they touch

    • Chili was picked 74% of the time, a whopping 10% more than the 2nd highest ingredient (Lime). We tend to avoid nerfing things just for being good but considering the other points and the fact this ingredient was so far ahead of others (the average being around 32% pick rate), it was an easy decision to rework it

  • Jalapeno

    • "+1x to touching ingredients, -5 per touching ingredient" changed to "+4 pts to touching ingredients, -2pts per touching ingredient"

    • Jalapeno's old ability has been given to the new Spicy pepper that Jalapeno unlocks because we feel it's more befitting of a Legendary ingredient

  • Category Collector (Helper)

    • "$0.25 per distinct tag on omelet" to "$0.25 per 2 distinct tags on omelet"

    • Using just 2-3 ingredients chefs were already getting $2+ every round, which felt far too strong for the amount of skill/thought needed. This should still be quite strong for chefs using diverse pantries

  • Corn Dog

    • Reduced rarity to Rare (it's a weird ingredient but not good enough to be Legendary)

Art

  • New Baked icon (On Fire uses the old one)

  • New Fruit Crate visual

  • Root Crate renamed to Root Sack

  • Note: Our artist, Hjalte, was a lil extra busy so our programmer, Schu, did a few assets for this update. Hjalte has been gradually replacing the original assets that no longer meet our quality bar. So basically if you see any assets that look kinda mid that's my bad and Hjalte will fix it eventually :)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where sometimes Helpers didn't earn money when they should

  • Fixed bug where tooltips could be slightly offscreen for ingredients in bottom row of pantry

  • Fixed tutorial that said "Sir Peck-a-Lot" instead of "Sir Pecks-a-Lot". Put some respect on his name

  • Fixed 2 instances where UI said "Relic" instead of "Helper"

Changed files in this update

