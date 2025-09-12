Hello chefs!

2 weeks ago you voted on our Discord for the Spicy Hot Fire Update, and here it is! We've finally given some meaning to the Spicy tag and added 5 more Spicy ingredients to the catalogue (plus 3 non-Spicy ones). So what does Spicy do now?

Spicy ingredients start 🔥On Fire🔥, which means they'll score an extra 3 points at the end of the round. After some time, On Fire ingredients will start burning which spreads the fire to touching ingredients and eventually leads to them becoming Burnt, scoring a massive -10 points instead. But don't worry, you can give them a little shake to extinguish them.

We've also added 3 new Pyromaniac Customers who want to see a bit of chaos and will occasionally throw lit matches onto your omelets.





All of this can be experienced in a brand new Spicy starter pantry!

We've also made some quality of life adjustments you can check out in the patch notes. If you have ideas for more let us know!

Our next update will be the highly requested Endless Update, coming at the very end of September. We've got a long list of features we want to add to make the game even more replayable. As a reminder, here's our current roadmap. Your feedback and requests will help us fill it out in the coming months!

We're also running our first of many free game giveaways and some polls to figure out what content you've enjoyed most so far over on our Discord!

We of course also need to acknowledge that thanks to you we've crossed 400 reviews and somehow still 100% positive! That's insane and we truly appreciate you chefs for helping us achieve that milestone. We'll be doing something big once we hit 500!

Thanks for cooking with us chefs,

-Chef Schu

v0.8.30 Patch Notes

Content

8 new ingredients

new Spicy starter pantry

new Mythic helper

new Pyromaniac customer trait

3 new Pyromaniac customers

Added On Fire and Burnt tags On Fire gives +3 pts Burnt gives -10 pts

new Spicy crate available in shop

a secret new interaction?

Quality of Life

Ingredient rotation is no longer dependent on framerate

Tutorial popups appear the first time you have a Spicy, Underlapper, or Garnish ingredient We plan to add more of these and eventually other ways to help chefs remember what unexplained mechanics do without being overwhelming or repetitive

Mold, Gold, On Fire, and Burnt tooltips explain in parentheses when points come from that tag

Added slight delay to "Continue" button in shop so you don't click it before seeing the options

Balance

Forks and Matchsticks can't spawn during the last chance timer

Banana "+1 pt per 2 ingredients in discard" changed to "+0.1x per ingredient in discard" Added Wrapped tag

Chili "+1 pt per ingredient on omelet" changed to "+2 pts to each ingredient touching" Reduced rarity to Rare We wanted to give Spicy a clear identity of buffing ingredients they touch Chili was picked 74% of the time, a whopping 10% more than the 2nd highest ingredient (Lime). We tend to avoid nerfing things just for being good but considering the other points and the fact this ingredient was so far ahead of others (the average being around 32% pick rate), it was an easy decision to rework it

Jalapeno "+1x to touching ingredients, -5 per touching ingredient" changed to "+4 pts to touching ingredients, -2pts per touching ingredient" Jalapeno's old ability has been given to the new Spicy pepper that Jalapeno unlocks because we feel it's more befitting of a Legendary ingredient

Category Collector (Helper) "$0.25 per distinct tag on omelet" to "$0.25 per 2 distinct tags on omelet" Using just 2-3 ingredients chefs were already getting $2+ every round, which felt far too strong for the amount of skill/thought needed. This should still be quite strong for chefs using diverse pantries

Corn Dog Reduced rarity to Rare (it's a weird ingredient but not good enough to be Legendary)



Art

New Baked icon (On Fire uses the old one)

New Fruit Crate visual

Root Crate renamed to Root Sack

Note: Our artist, Hjalte, was a lil extra busy so our programmer, Schu, did a few assets for this update. Hjalte has been gradually replacing the original assets that no longer meet our quality bar. So basically if you see any assets that look kinda mid that's my bad and Hjalte will fix it eventually :)

Bug Fixes