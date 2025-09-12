Thank you everyone for all of the awesome feedback since our launch!

We're grateful for the reports as well! We will continue to work on any issues that we spot.

General:

- The Suspend Game functionality should now work properly. (We apologize to anyone who used it on a longer mission and lost their progress.)

Audio:

- Slightly increased the volume of I Can't Reach You to better match other tracks.

Battleship Aquamarine:

- Fixed an issue where it's possible to skip one of the mid-level checkpoints.

Castle Road:

- Slightly lowered the height of the last valve switch.

Cursed Lands:

- Added an additional health pickup near the end of the level.

Magitech Forge:

- Added an additional health pickup near the end of the level.

Symphonic Gallery:

- It is no longer possible to backtrack through specific portals.

- Fixed some minor graphical issues.

KFP Stadium:

- Minor level design adjustments for a smoother experience.

Dark Nest:

- Adjusted a camera hotspot.