"It's like a whooole neeew gaaame..."
Greetings Romans!
Thank you so much for your unending patience! We're finally ready to present to you the next playtest update, bringing a whole cart-centipede's worth of features and fixes!
IMPORTANT INFO
With the introduction of 0.19.1, a vast majority of your previously saved items will vanish completely or become debug icons, due a complete overhaul being done to item ID's, names, crafting recipes, and appearances.
Additionally, your characters will most likely change appearance due to palettes and body type changes/additions.
We highly recommend creating a new world and character for this reason.
We apologize for the inconvenience, but such is the nature of playtests!
Change log
General
Added new player appearance options
Added intro cinematic
Added Velites as new player profession
Made trees only plantable on dirt tiles
Players can now toggle walking (CAPS LOCK by default)
Updated Tutorial
Improved instruments audio
If spawn point is blocked it moves to a free space
Replaced programmer art with proper art
Updated throwing aim assist
Buildings
Added Brick Oven
Added bricks as a resource
Catapults have been buffed
Catapults now deal siege damage to buildings
The blacksmiths level now decides what ores can be smelted
Altar can now be upgraded
Players can now fast-travel between upgraded altars
Building appearance updates
New recipes added to Bakery
Constructions
Buckets are no longer consumed when building with Clay
Workbenches can now be carried
Updated construction requirements
Items
Major balancing to all combat numbers, Items, and stats
Added new craftable Arrows
Visual overhaul for all available armours and weapons
Major changes to Boss-specific gear
Added over **65** new items to loot, craft, or equip!
Changed a bunch of crafting recipes
Added a new weapon type
Changed max value possible of coins in inventory
Gem rarities set
Removed schematics from flora
Animal meat is consolidated into three tiers (small, medium, large)
Dungeons & PoI's
Added new dungeons & PoI's
New dungeon entrance appearances
Increased Satyr activity in desert
Changes to Medusa dungeon
Dungeon & PoI loot overhaul
Themed dungeons now guarantee unique loot
Unique armours now drop as schematics for your crafters
Dungeons, PoIs, and challenge dungeons no longer share loot-tables
Biome specific loot tables are even more diverse and separated
Dungeons now spawn in difficulty-appropriate biomes
Bosses
Added Desert boss fight,
Removed Guardian's Talon weapon from Minerva loot chest
Players can now craft Guardian themed "Feathered" weapons from blacksmith,
Fixed a bug that would cause Minerva's Owl Egg to not respawn,
Enemies
Added new enemies,
Updated certain enemy sprites,
Enemy AI and Combat ability overhaul,
Reduced chance of spawning raids,
Buffed aggro ranges,
Fixed bug causing enemy ranged attacks to not hit players,
Elite enemies now have unique modifiers and abilities,
Added new raid,
Added new creatures to desert biome,
Rat Buffs,
Citizens
Added citizen quests,
New citizen dialogue,
More variations to citizen appearances,
Citizens can no longer have contradicting traits,
Citizens in Insula now walk around interacting with the town,
Nature & Crops
Added apple trees & seeds,
Added apricot trees & seeds,
Added Aloe seeds and farmable Aloe Vera,
Trees now fall in the opposite direction of where they're struck,
New seed appearances,
Changed growth time and appearance for Ember Orchid,
UI
New UI appearances,
More movable windows (Health bar, chat, notifications),
Crafting windows overhaul,
New crafting window UI,
Player crafting window is now toggleable,
Cauldron and Campfire now require interaction to show crafting window,
...and tonnes of additional fixes and changes
Finally, once upgraded, a new tier of progress has been unlocked in the altar! This allows for new building upgrades and recipes!
Happy Adventuring!
Changed files in this update