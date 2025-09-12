 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19959691 Edited 12 September 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

"It's like a whooole neeew gaaame..."

Greetings Romans!

Thank you so much for your unending patience! We're finally ready to present to you the next playtest update, bringing a whole cart-centipede's worth of features and fixes!

IMPORTANT INFO

With the introduction of 0.19.1, a vast majority of your previously saved items will vanish completely or become debug icons, due a complete overhaul being done to item ID's, names, crafting recipes, and appearances.

Additionally, your characters will most likely change appearance due to palettes and body type changes/additions.

We highly recommend creating a new world and character for this reason.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but such is the nature of playtests!

Change log

General

  • Added new player appearance options

  • Added intro cinematic

  • Added Velites as new player profession

  • Made trees only plantable on dirt tiles

  • Players can now toggle walking (CAPS LOCK by default)

  • Updated Tutorial

  • Improved instruments audio

  • If spawn point is blocked it moves to a free space

  • Replaced programmer art with proper art

  • Updated throwing aim assist

Buildings

  • Added Brick Oven

  • Added bricks as a resource

  • Catapults have been buffed

  • Catapults now deal siege damage to buildings

  • The blacksmiths level now decides what ores can be smelted

  • Altar can now be upgraded

    • Players can now fast-travel between upgraded altars

  • Building appearance updates

  • New recipes added to Bakery

Constructions

  • Buckets are no longer consumed when building with Clay

  • Workbenches can now be carried

  • Updated construction requirements

Items

  • Major balancing to all combat numbers, Items, and stats

  • Added new craftable Arrows

  • Visual overhaul for all available armours and weapons

  • Major changes to Boss-specific gear

  • Added over **65** new items to loot, craft, or equip!

  • Changed a bunch of crafting recipes

  • Added a new weapon type

  • Changed max value possible of coins in inventory

  • Gem rarities set

  • Removed schematics from flora

  • Animal meat is consolidated into three tiers (small, medium, large)

Dungeons & PoI's

  • Added new dungeons & PoI's

  • New dungeon entrance appearances

  • Increased Satyr activity in desert

  • Changes to Medusa dungeon

  • Dungeon & PoI loot overhaul

    • Themed dungeons now guarantee unique loot

    • Unique armours now drop as schematics for your crafters

    • Dungeons, PoIs, and challenge dungeons no longer share loot-tables

    • Biome specific loot tables are even more diverse and separated

  • Dungeons now spawn in difficulty-appropriate biomes

Bosses

  • Added Desert boss fight,

  • Removed Guardian's Talon weapon from Minerva loot chest

    • Players can now craft Guardian themed "Feathered" weapons from blacksmith,

  • Fixed a bug that would cause Minerva's Owl Egg to not respawn,

Enemies

  • Added new enemies,

  • Updated certain enemy sprites,

  • Enemy AI and Combat ability overhaul,

  • Reduced chance of spawning raids,

  • Buffed aggro ranges,

  • Fixed bug causing enemy ranged attacks to not hit players,

  • Elite enemies now have unique modifiers and abilities,

  • Added new raid,

  • Added new creatures to desert biome,

  • Rat Buffs,

Citizens

  • Added citizen quests,

  • New citizen dialogue,

  • More variations to citizen appearances,

  • Citizens can no longer have contradicting traits,

  • Citizens in Insula now walk around interacting with the town,

Nature & Crops

  • Added apple trees & seeds,

  • Added apricot trees & seeds,

  • Added Aloe seeds and farmable Aloe Vera,

  • Trees now fall in the opposite direction of where they're struck,

  • New seed appearances,

  • Changed growth time and appearance for Ember Orchid,

UI

  • New UI appearances,

  • More movable windows (Health bar, chat, notifications),

  • Crafting windows overhaul,

  • New crafting window UI,

  • Player crafting window is now toggleable,

  • Cauldron and Campfire now require interaction to show crafting window,

...and tonnes of additional fixes and changes

Finally, once upgraded, a new tier of progress has been unlocked in the altar! This allows for new building upgrades and recipes!

Happy Adventuring!

Changed files in this update

