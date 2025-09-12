"It's like a whooole neeew gaaame..."

Greetings Romans!

Thank you so much for your unending patience! We're finally ready to present to you the next playtest update, bringing a whole cart-centipede's worth of features and fixes!

IMPORTANT INFO

With the introduction of 0.19.1, a vast majority of your previously saved items will vanish completely or become debug icons, due a complete overhaul being done to item ID's, names, crafting recipes, and appearances.

Additionally, your characters will most likely change appearance due to palettes and body type changes/additions.

We highly recommend creating a new world and character for this reason.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but such is the nature of playtests!

Change log

General

Added new player appearance options

Added intro cinematic

Added Velites as new player profession

Made trees only plantable on dirt tiles

Players can now toggle walking (CAPS LOCK by default)

Updated Tutorial

Improved instruments audio

If spawn point is blocked it moves to a free space

Replaced programmer art with proper art

Updated throwing aim assist

Buildings

Added Brick Oven

Added bricks as a resource

Catapults have been buffed

Catapults now deal siege damage to buildings

The blacksmiths level now decides what ores can be smelted

Altar can now be upgraded Players can now fast-travel between upgraded altars

Building appearance updates

New recipes added to Bakery

Constructions

Buckets are no longer consumed when building with Clay

Workbenches can now be carried

Updated construction requirements

Items

Major balancing to all combat numbers, Items, and stats

Added new craftable Arrows

Visual overhaul for all available armours and weapons

Major changes to Boss-specific gear

Added over **65** new items to loot, craft, or equip!

Changed a bunch of crafting recipes

Added a new weapon type

Changed max value possible of coins in inventory

Gem rarities set

Removed schematics from flora

Animal meat is consolidated into three tiers (small, medium, large)

Dungeons & PoI's

Added new dungeons & PoI's

New dungeon entrance appearances

Increased Satyr activity in desert

Changes to Medusa dungeon

Dungeon & PoI loot overhaul Themed dungeons now guarantee unique loot Unique armours now drop as schematics for your crafters Dungeons, PoIs, and challenge dungeons no longer share loot-tables Biome specific loot tables are even more diverse and separated

Dungeons now spawn in difficulty-appropriate biomes

Bosses

Added Desert boss fight,

Removed Guardian's Talon weapon from Minerva loot chest Players can now craft Guardian themed "Feathered" weapons from blacksmith,

Fixed a bug that would cause Minerva's Owl Egg to not respawn,

Enemies

Added new enemies,

Updated certain enemy sprites,

Enemy AI and Combat ability overhaul,

Reduced chance of spawning raids,

Buffed aggro ranges,

Fixed bug causing enemy ranged attacks to not hit players,

Elite enemies now have unique modifiers and abilities,

Added new raid,

Added new creatures to desert biome,

Rat Buffs,

Citizens

Added citizen quests,

New citizen dialogue,

More variations to citizen appearances,

Citizens can no longer have contradicting traits,

Citizens in Insula now walk around interacting with the town,

Nature & Crops

Added apple trees & seeds,

Added apricot trees & seeds,

Added Aloe seeds and farmable Aloe Vera,

Trees now fall in the opposite direction of where they're struck,

New seed appearances,

Changed growth time and appearance for Ember Orchid,

UI

New UI appearances,

More movable windows (Health bar, chat, notifications),

Crafting windows overhaul,

New crafting window UI,

Player crafting window is now toggleable,

Cauldron and Campfire now require interaction to show crafting window,

...and tonnes of additional fixes and changes

Finally, once upgraded, a new tier of progress has been unlocked in the altar! This allows for new building upgrades and recipes!

Happy Adventuring!