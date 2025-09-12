- Removed some tags that appeared in the text of certain items instead of as tags attached to the item.
- Fixed a crash preventing the players from beating the game.
Patch 0.7.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592711
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592712
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592713
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update