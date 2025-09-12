 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19959665 Edited 12 September 2025 – 15:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Removed some tags that appeared in the text of certain items instead of as tags attached to the item.
  • Fixed a crash preventing the players from beating the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592711
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592712
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592713
