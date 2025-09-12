 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19959664 Edited 12 September 2025 – 15:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcqRPmAPEWQ&ab_channel=PEPPEREDOfficial
We've added a new small world for you to explore — Subspace Memory Archive. A place where they store lore bits and flashback scenes for major characters.

Find ATMs scattered across the game world, and donate red coins to get access! Yes, the red coins officially have use! Crazy.

We also added a much-requested feature — a cutscene skip! Hold E (action button) to fast forward all cutscenes! Reduce the replay time dramatically and find all endings to the game with ease.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the bug where you get stuck by dive-kicking into a corner.

  • Fixed localization errors

  • Fixed the bug where the shadow would not register

  • Fixed the bug with the cups minigame getting stuck if you spam the keys

  • Dive-kicking on the propellers will no longer soft-lock you

  • Fixed the collision errors

  • Dying in the shed no longer makes you replay the entire golf section.

  • Golf is still a thing.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1883371
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1883372
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link