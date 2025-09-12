Find ATMs scattered across the game world, and donate red coins to get access! Yes, the red coins officially have use! Crazy.
We also added a much-requested feature — a cutscene skip! Hold E (action button) to fast forward all cutscenes! Reduce the replay time dramatically and find all endings to the game with ease.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed the bug where you get stuck by dive-kicking into a corner.
Fixed localization errors
Fixed the bug where the shadow would not register
Fixed the bug with the cups minigame getting stuck if you spam the keys
Dive-kicking on the propellers will no longer soft-lock you
Fixed the collision errors
Dying in the shed no longer makes you replay the entire golf section.
Golf is still a thing.
Changed files in this update