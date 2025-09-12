We've added a new small world for you to explore —A place where they store lore bits and flashback scenes for major characters.

Find ATMs scattered across the game world, and donate red coins to get access! Yes, the red coins officially have use! Crazy.

We also added a much-requested feature — a cutscene skip! Hold E (action button) to fast forward all cutscenes! Reduce the replay time dramatically and find all endings to the game with ease.

Bug Fixes: