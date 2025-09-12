M.E.G. Agents, prepare to cross a new frontier!

The Backrooms open up to a dark and uncharted parallel world: the ENDLESS LOOP mode.

In this unstable universe, every run is a unique instance—an endless raid where the difficulty intensifies the further you go. The longer you survive, the greater the danger becomes. But that’s not all: entities now feature reworked behaviors, making every encounter more unpredictable. If you’re looking for a real challenge, you’ll find plenty here.

And because good news never comes alone, ENDLESS LOOP also brings exclusive content. While exploring, you may stumble upon MEG crates packed with equipment and relics, granting access to brand-new skins (unlocked in-game, with no microtransactions).

How does ENDLESS LOOP work?

To help you dive right into the experience, here are the key points to remember:

Progression automatically saved : your progress is recorded after each completed level.

XP that matters everywhere : experience earned in Endless Loop helps you explore the entire Backrooms: Extractions universe more effectively.

Inventory reset at entry : everything is wiped at the start of each run, but don’t worry—your normal inventory is restored when you exit Endless.

Crates to hunt down : hidden throughout this unstable world, they contain tools, gear, and sometimes rare relics.

Relics with unique rewards: collect them to unlock exclusive skins in the LAB shop—though only the luckiest will succeed.

Step into infinity

In short, ENDLESS LOOP is a true invitation to push your limits.

So, step into the LAB elevator and embark on this never-ending mission.

The real question is… will you make it out?