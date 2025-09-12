Rest/Pose is now a global system for all objects.



- Changes in Rest Pose set the default value for all animations.



- Changes in Pose Mode affect only the selected animation.







Added a parameter for drawing tools to keep the object on top while drawing.



Added copy/paste support for shaders.



Improved animation track synchronization with object selection.



Improved the Add Track dialog with a tab system (particle properties are now separated from other properties).



Added an option in settings to choose the default pixel-scaling algorithm.

