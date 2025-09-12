 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19959536 Edited 12 September 2025 – 15:13:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Ports

Five new ports added to the game.

  • Balboa

  • Colón

  • Lima

  • Los Angeles

  • Vancouver

New Features

Full screen

There is now a new button in settings to toggle full screen (not available on Steam deck as this is always full screen).

Telegraph

The telegraph colours have been slightly adjusted to make it more visible what the actual speed is compared to what is requested. There is also a new option in settings to toggle a split style telegraph instead.

Bugfixes

  • A typo in the weather dialog has been fixed.

Code

The game is upgraded to use Unity 6.2, this should not affect gameplay.

Changed files in this update

