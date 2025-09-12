New Ports

Five new ports added to the game.

Balboa

Colón

Lima

Los Angeles

Vancouver

New Features

Full screen

There is now a new button in settings to toggle full screen (not available on Steam deck as this is always full screen).

Telegraph

The telegraph colours have been slightly adjusted to make it more visible what the actual speed is compared to what is requested. There is also a new option in settings to toggle a split style telegraph instead.

Bugfixes

A typo in the weather dialog has been fixed.

Code

The game is upgraded to use Unity 6.2, this should not affect gameplay.