New Ports
Five new ports added to the game.
Balboa
Colón
Lima
Los Angeles
Vancouver
New Features
Full screen
There is now a new button in settings to toggle full screen (not available on Steam deck as this is always full screen).
Telegraph
The telegraph colours have been slightly adjusted to make it more visible what the actual speed is compared to what is requested. There is also a new option in settings to toggle a split style telegraph instead.
Bugfixes
A typo in the weather dialog has been fixed.
Code
The game is upgraded to use Unity 6.2, this should not affect gameplay.
Changed files in this update