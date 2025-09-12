The time has come. The content? It's overflowing. The inbound update? It’s not just bigger, it’s a buffet of chaos, destruction, and unhinged shenanigans. And we're still not done. The full release is cooking up even more madness. But first, let’s break down what’s crashing into your October.



The armory isn’t just expanding, it’s leveling up. Mods now drop mid-battle and from the Mod Shop, so you can switch things up on the fly and fine-tune your loadout in real time. Efficiency meets style. But wait! There’s more!



The first batch of XG weapons will be ready for you to get your hands on, their experimental abilities ready for you to discover. Customize a weapon for the ultimate attuned gameplay or wield the new additions, the choice and the firepower is yours!



There will be three unique shops, each ready to shake up your run in their own way. Cobb’s your go-to for Genetic Augments that are powerful, weird, and totally unique. You can carry up to five but don’t get greedy, they don’t stack, and they don’t need to. Each one pulls its own weight.



Then there’s Randi, bringing Buffs that do stack, aggressively. The more you collect, the more things spiral into beautifully exponential chaos. It’s as fun and loud as it sounds.



And finally, the Mod Shop. This one’s all about choice: a new weapon, a mod for your current one, or a shiny new Animal Power. Switch things up mid-run and fine-tune your playstyle like a pro. The combinations are endless for you to run wild.



Giza is making a grand return and it’s not the same old sands you remember. Fully revamped and reimagined for the roguelite era, it’s back and better than ever. Joining the fray is Peru, the third biome, making its debut with all-new terrain and secrets. It’s never been seen by the public, and it's more than ready to be battle-tested.



As for the fourth biome? That’s staying under wraps. Gotta leave a little mystery, it wouldn’t be any fun if we spilled everything just yet. Just remember, every biome ends with a boss. A big one. They’re not here to play nice, so come prepared, or get flattened.



Mark your calendars, the next big update drops this October, and we cannot wait to watch you dive in headfirst. Whether you’re a sweaty min-maxer optimizing every frame or brand new to the adventure, we want to hear from everyone. Hit us up on Discord, the subreddit, Steam forums, or whatever corner of the internet you lurk in. We’re listening. Always. Like... suspiciously always.



With Love,

The Volok Team