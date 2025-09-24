 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 19959346 Edited 24 September 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Friends!

We’re happy that so many of you came to hang out with us at the office, and none of you messed with our machines (right?).

A round of fixes for Windows and Mac (Thank you all who reported bugs, and feature suggestions).

As well as an update for the Linux build that brings it up to date with all other versions.

Changes :
  • Asynchronous achievements - now pop when you get them
  • Changed the way things save slightly (switch related)
  • Fixed a bug related to the save changes
  • Properly recording button presses to save
  • Perfectionist achievement fixed


Thanks again to you all, and our friends at Four Quarters (Have you played Loop Hero?)

-ForwardXP

