Asynchronous achievements - now pop when you get them



Changed the way things save slightly (switch related)



Fixed a bug related to the save changes



Properly recording button presses to save



Perfectionist achievement fixed



Hey Friends!We’re happy that so many of you came to hang out with us at the office, and none of you messed with our machines (right?).A round of fixes for Windows and Mac (Thank you all who reported bugs, and feature suggestions).As well as an update for the Linux build that brings it up to date with all other versions.Changes :Thanks again to you all, and our friends at Four Quarters (Have you played Loop Hero?)-ForwardXP