9.12 Update Explanation
Update notes via Steam Community
Revise some textual descriptions
The recovery rate of the 'Life Stealing' skill has been adjusted from 50% to 30%
Fix the bug where the 'clear' skill produces popping sounds
After repairing equipment combinations, one can comprehend new spells, but there are no bugs that appear on the battlefield
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update