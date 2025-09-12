 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19959314 Edited 12 September 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Revise some textual descriptions

The recovery rate of the 'Life Stealing' skill has been adjusted from 50% to 30%

Fix the bug where the 'clear' skill produces popping sounds

After repairing equipment combinations, one can comprehend new spells, but there are no bugs that appear on the battlefield

Changed files in this update

