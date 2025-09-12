 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19959220 Edited 12 September 2025 – 15:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SULFUR 0.12.0 – Desert Update

The Desert Update is here! This patch brings a brand new area, new enemies, weapons, a boss fight, and a ton of fixes and polish across the game.




Major Content

  • New Area: The Desert
  • Crypt Challenges
  • New Boss: Desert Claus
  • 4 New Enemy Types
  • New Vendor: Bill
  • 10+ New Trinkets / Gadgets
     • Ass Wheel
     • Darklamp
     • Detective Pipe
     • Dog Whistle
     • Instant Defibrillator
     • Iron Feather
     • Library Card
     • Loaded Die
     • Lock of the Magus
     • Metabulator Pump
     • Range Finder
     • Yakety Sax
  • 3 New Weapons (shoutout Zatura!):
     • SMG “Valet”
     • DMR “Farsight”
     • Shotgun “Majordome”

Gameplay & Balance

  • Holy Purge now correctly blinds the player.
  • Storm Surge now damages the player for each hit.
  • Thunderbolt now renders correctly with bounce oils.
  • Oils with negative values no longer make weapons super valuable in stores.
  • Enemies can no longer be stunned while blocking.
  • Stun effect now interrupts enemy attack animations.
  • Weapons no longer warp with FOV changes.
  • Nerfed Lemonade’s run speed buff by 50%.
  • Buffed the heal from Sausage Omelette, Rhubarb Porridge and Dopp i Grytan.
  • Amalgamation sleep state increased to 10 seconds.
  • Katana no longer valued at 1 SULF.
  • PC: added extra secret rolling backup saves.
  • Fixed recipes sometimes showing duplicate variants.

Controls

  • Added rebinds for actions that use the D-pad on gamepads.
  • Added rebinding for the alternative melee button on gamepads.
  • Pressing B on a gamepad to back out of inventory, shop, or stash no longer causes a small unintended jump.
  • Added rumble support on Parries & Alternative Attacks.

Weapon Fixes

  • Killing with a melee weapon now grants XP to the last equipped weapon.
  • Nunchaku hit radius shortened; swing animation variant now swings the other way.
  • Bo Staff now aims correctly toward the hit marker.
  • Wyatt and D4rt can no longer shoot when broken.
  • Deathstar ammo count now shows correctly during reload.
  • Pesticide range increased to match flamethrower.
  • Folded weapons in UI now display as unfolded when equipped.
  • Adjusted sight attachments for most guns: Balthazar, Arbiter2, Bronco, Beck8, Drifter9, FlickerZip, GraveKeeper, Dirk, Pale Horse Top Clipper, Salamander, Snut 38, Socom, Unknown, Wyatt Pulsar etc.

Enemies & Bosses

  • Fixed Lucia’s invulnerability bug.
  • Added navlinks so enemies can navigate up to the altar for the Lucia fight.
  • Reworked boss loot a bit.
  • Fixed issue where enemies were invulnerable in some cases.
  • Fixed Cousin’s arms still attacking after death.
  • Fixed Cousin’s elevator not coming down.
  • Black Guild Rifleman blind spot removed (no more groin shots).
  • Novanian guard chain ball no longer shreds instantly.
  • Novanian guard flash effects adjusted (less blinding but still intense).
  • Fixed some enemies not “death bouncing.”

Animation Improvements

  • New Salamander animations.
  • New Typhoon animations.
  • New Flock animations.
  • New Mario animations.
  • New M11 animations.
  • New M3 Termite animations.
  • New Catacoil animations.
  • New Dolphin animations.

Audio – Fixes & Improvements

  • Reload sound redesign: Typhoon, 1884 Mario, Arbiter, Augusta.
  • Reload sound fixes: Typhoon, Salamander, Balthazar.
  • Added player footstep left/right alternation.
  • Added back player take-damage sounds.
  • Fixed player footstep speed triggers for sprint, crouch, ADS.
  • Mixed Black Guild Bruiser baseball bat fidget distance.
  • Optimized fire voice distance & attenuation.
  • Optimized crows wingflap audio voices.
  • General mixing, bugfixes, and performance improvements.
  • New bullet passby sounds + optimized projectile passby system.
  • Mixed units (chicken 🐔 et. al.).

Visuals & Performance

  • Improved rendering performance on outdoor levels.
  • FOV settings numbers adjusted (check your settings).
  • Missing church windows restored.
  • Improved weapon sway on Y axis when ADS.
  • Fixed Gravekeeper’s “jumpy” ADS animation.
  • Kombucha, Lemonade, and Bananabread now have unique artwork.

Level Fixes

  • Increased ladder trigger size for easier climbing.
  • Chests on Bridge are no longer empty.
  • Fixed multichest bug in caves (hopefully the last one).
  • Fixed an issue where a giant rock could block the player in Fortress Pools.

Achievements

  • Fixed “Explosive Personality” achievement.
  • Fixed “Amulet Free” achievement.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2124121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link