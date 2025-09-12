SULFUR 0.12.0 – Desert Update
The Desert Update is here! This patch brings a brand new area, new enemies, weapons, a boss fight, and a ton of fixes and polish across the game.
Major Content
- New Area: The Desert
- Crypt Challenges
- New Boss: Desert Claus
- 4 New Enemy Types
- New Vendor: Bill
- 10+ New Trinkets / Gadgets
• Ass Wheel
• Darklamp
• Detective Pipe
• Dog Whistle
• Instant Defibrillator
• Iron Feather
• Library Card
• Loaded Die
• Lock of the Magus
• Metabulator Pump
• Range Finder
• Yakety Sax
- 3 New Weapons (shoutout Zatura!):
• SMG “Valet”
• DMR “Farsight”
• Shotgun “Majordome”
Gameplay & Balance
- Holy Purge now correctly blinds the player.
- Storm Surge now damages the player for each hit.
- Thunderbolt now renders correctly with bounce oils.
- Oils with negative values no longer make weapons super valuable in stores.
- Enemies can no longer be stunned while blocking.
- Stun effect now interrupts enemy attack animations.
- Weapons no longer warp with FOV changes.
- Nerfed Lemonade’s run speed buff by 50%.
- Buffed the heal from Sausage Omelette, Rhubarb Porridge and Dopp i Grytan.
- Amalgamation sleep state increased to 10 seconds.
- Katana no longer valued at 1 SULF.
- PC: added extra secret rolling backup saves.
- Fixed recipes sometimes showing duplicate variants.
Controls
- Added rebinds for actions that use the D-pad on gamepads.
- Added rebinding for the alternative melee button on gamepads.
- Pressing B on a gamepad to back out of inventory, shop, or stash no longer causes a small unintended jump.
- Added rumble support on Parries & Alternative Attacks.
Weapon Fixes
- Killing with a melee weapon now grants XP to the last equipped weapon.
- Nunchaku hit radius shortened; swing animation variant now swings the other way.
- Bo Staff now aims correctly toward the hit marker.
- Wyatt and D4rt can no longer shoot when broken.
- Deathstar ammo count now shows correctly during reload.
- Pesticide range increased to match flamethrower.
- Folded weapons in UI now display as unfolded when equipped.
- Adjusted sight attachments for most guns: Balthazar, Arbiter2, Bronco, Beck8, Drifter9, FlickerZip, GraveKeeper, Dirk, Pale Horse Top Clipper, Salamander, Snut 38, Socom, Unknown, Wyatt Pulsar etc.
Enemies & Bosses
- Fixed Lucia’s invulnerability bug.
- Added navlinks so enemies can navigate up to the altar for the Lucia fight.
- Reworked boss loot a bit.
- Fixed issue where enemies were invulnerable in some cases.
- Fixed Cousin’s arms still attacking after death.
- Fixed Cousin’s elevator not coming down.
- Black Guild Rifleman blind spot removed (no more groin shots).
- Novanian guard chain ball no longer shreds instantly.
- Novanian guard flash effects adjusted (less blinding but still intense).
- Fixed some enemies not “death bouncing.”
Animation Improvements
- New Salamander animations.
- New Typhoon animations.
- New Flock animations.
- New Mario animations.
- New M11 animations.
- New M3 Termite animations.
- New Catacoil animations.
- New Dolphin animations.
Audio – Fixes & Improvements
- Reload sound redesign: Typhoon, 1884 Mario, Arbiter, Augusta.
- Reload sound fixes: Typhoon, Salamander, Balthazar.
- Added player footstep left/right alternation.
- Added back player take-damage sounds.
- Fixed player footstep speed triggers for sprint, crouch, ADS.
- Mixed Black Guild Bruiser baseball bat fidget distance.
- Optimized fire voice distance & attenuation.
- Optimized crows wingflap audio voices.
- General mixing, bugfixes, and performance improvements.
- New bullet passby sounds + optimized projectile passby system.
- Mixed units (chicken 🐔 et. al.).
Visuals & Performance
- Improved rendering performance on outdoor levels.
- FOV settings numbers adjusted (check your settings).
- Missing church windows restored.
- Improved weapon sway on Y axis when ADS.
- Fixed Gravekeeper’s “jumpy” ADS animation.
- Kombucha, Lemonade, and Bananabread now have unique artwork.
Level Fixes
- Increased ladder trigger size for easier climbing.
- Chests on Bridge are no longer empty.
- Fixed multichest bug in caves (hopefully the last one).
- Fixed an issue where a giant rock could block the player in Fortress Pools.
Achievements
- Fixed “Explosive Personality” achievement.
- Fixed “Amulet Free” achievement.
