🏜️ THE FORGOTTEN DUNE - LEVEL 100 UPDATE! 🏜️





Heroes of Inferna, the sands have shifted and ancient secrets now emerge! The massive Level 100 Update has arrived, bringing our biggest expansion yet. Step into the Forgotten Dune where legends are forged and only the strongest survive! ⚔️











🗺️ New Territory: The Forgotten Dune





The gates have opened for all warriors Level 75 and above! This vast desert realm holds dangers and treasures beyond imagination. Navigate shifting sands, face new monsters with extended aggro ranges, and discover what lies beneath the ancient dunes.





⚔️ Two Legendary Dungeons Await





Fata Morgana (Level 85)

Step into a realm where reality bends like desert heat. Those brave enough to conquer this mystical dungeon may claim the Fata Morgana Peace Pipe - granting access to the Room of Reality and Imagination without cooldown!



Lacodin King (Level 90)

Hidden

🔥 Hellforged Equipment - The Ultimate Tier





Forge the legendary Hellforged gear from your existing Level 75 +10 Equipment! 100% Success rate! from +10 to +0 Hellforged! These items require Level 85 to wield and offer unprecedented power:

Hellforged Weapons: Gain both Average Damage AND Skill Damage bonuses - up to +60% Hit Damage and +30% Skill Damage possible!



+1 Extra Gem Slot at +10 enhancement for weapons and armor



5 Bonus Properties maximum on weapons



Successfully upgrading Hellforged gear to +10 announces your achievement to all of Inferna!





Pro Tip: Veterans suggest starting with the Demonbreaker Shield for maximum efficiency!





💎 New Resources & Crafting





Hellforged Blueprints: Rare drops from the Lacodin King and all Forgotten Dune bosses. Competition will be fierce!



Desert Plants: Exclusive to the Forgotten Dune, craft potions granting up to +5% Damage Reduction from all sources - invaluable for both PvP and PvE!



Soulquartz: This mystical mineral can temporarily enhance your +10 jewelry for 12 hours of active wear time. Perfect for dedicated grinders seeking every advantage!





🎯 Enhanced Combat & Exploration





Hellforged Monster Taunt Large: These new taunts cover an area 224% larger than standard Large Monster Taunts - affecting a massive 25,447m² area! Drop from Forgotten Dune Rifts.



New Artifact Collection: Three powerful artifacts await discovery:



Level 80 - Artifact of Ancient Learning: +25% Bonus EXP!



Level 90 & 95 Artifacts: PvP and PvE focused bonuses for Endurance and Damage output





Don't forget - your Pet can now reach Level 100 alongside you!











🚀 Quality of Life Improvements







Lightning-Fast Looting: Item collection is now 1000% faster!



Improved Network Code: Smoother combat during intense grinding sessions



Optimized Visual Effects: Reduced FPS drops from EXP orbs and damage numbers



Audio Fixes: Finally silenced those persistent Flamebreak farming sounds! Complete muting option available



PvP Death Timers: New escalating system for repeated player kills (coming soon!)







🌐 Beyond the Game







Redesigned Homepage: Modern interface with Wiki integration and referral system



Redeem Code System: New redemption features coming soon!











🎪 Launch Events

First Ever Itemshop Event: Use 1 Get 1 HyperPotions!



Catch-Up Event: Level-based EXP bonuses up to Level 75



Daily Rift Treasures: Special drops from 18:00-22:00 CET until September 28th - up to 3 bonus items for eligible players!













🔮 In Development





More Quality of Life improvements, additional dungeons, and new Gem Catalysts for insertion and extraction are currently in the works!

Profession System: Become a Cook, Miner, Gatherer, or learn from the Smith himself!

Advanced Boss with Skills: Watch the Volcano unleash meteors during the Lacodin King encounter!







⚔️ The Desert Calls





The Forgotten Dune awaits your arrival, hero. Will you claim the legendary Hellforged equipment? Will you be the first to master both new dungeons? Will your name echo across Inferna as you reach the ultimate Level 100?



The sands are shifting, and destiny beckons. Answer the call!



The Inferna Team ❤️



