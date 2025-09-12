Hello dear players!



With this update, we had to make some changes to the Save system due to an issue we encountered. Unfortunately, because of these changes, progressions had to be reset. We are truly sorry for this and ask for your understanding. From now on, there will be no interruptions or bugs in the save system, so you can continue your game with confidence!



In addition, we fixed many bugs and corrected UI errors based on player feedback. With general updates and minor fixes, we have made your gameplay more stable and enjoyable.



As always, thank you for your support and patience. We look forward to bringing you more improvements and content in future updates!



Enjoy the game!