
12 September 2025 Build 19959048 Edited 12 September 2025 – 16:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.7.241 is here!

Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.241 — this update focuses on improving clarity, feedback, and overall player experience, along with several important fixes.

What’s Changed

  • Tutorial Improvements
    Better readability for tutorial panels and increased visibility when they appear.

  • Video Tutorials
    Added in-game videos to better explain core mechanics.

  • Hitmarker Feedback
    Updated graphics and added audio feedback for clearer hit confirmation.

  • Enemy Markers
    Refreshed enemy marker aesthetics for improved clarity.

  • Shot Prediction UI
    Enhanced readability of the shot prediction mechanic.

  • Aim Assist Options
    New setting in the options menu to enable aim assist and adjust its effectiveness.

  • Tutorial Flow Update
    Reordered early tutorial panels to clarify stance activation and shot prediction mechanics.

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed VFX of offensive/defensive stance not deactivating when returning to balanced stance.

    • Fixed cage door button interaction in Prometheus training that could block progress.

    • Fixed incorrect display of unlocked items when activating a station.

Looking Ahead

We’ll keep refining tutorials, UI, and combat clarity based on your feedback. Share your thoughts on our Discord server — together we’ll shape the ultimate Raider experience!

Changed files in this update

