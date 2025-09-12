Patch 0.7.241 is here!
Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.241 — this update focuses on improving clarity, feedback, and overall player experience, along with several important fixes.
What’s Changed
Tutorial Improvements
Better readability for tutorial panels and increased visibility when they appear.
Video Tutorials
Added in-game videos to better explain core mechanics.
Hitmarker Feedback
Updated graphics and added audio feedback for clearer hit confirmation.
Enemy Markers
Refreshed enemy marker aesthetics for improved clarity.
Shot Prediction UI
Enhanced readability of the shot prediction mechanic.
Aim Assist Options
New setting in the options menu to enable aim assist and adjust its effectiveness.
Tutorial Flow Update
Reordered early tutorial panels to clarify stance activation and shot prediction mechanics.
Bug Fixes
Fixed VFX of offensive/defensive stance not deactivating when returning to balanced stance.
Fixed cage door button interaction in Prometheus training that could block progress.
Fixed incorrect display of unlocked items when activating a station.
Looking Ahead
We’ll keep refining tutorials, UI, and combat clarity based on your feedback. Share your thoughts on our Discord server — together we’ll shape the ultimate Raider experience!
