Patch 0.7.241 is here!

Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.241 — this update focuses on improving clarity, feedback, and overall player experience, along with several important fixes.

What’s Changed

Tutorial Improvements

Better readability for tutorial panels and increased visibility when they appear.

Video Tutorials

Added in-game videos to better explain core mechanics.

Hitmarker Feedback

Updated graphics and added audio feedback for clearer hit confirmation.

Enemy Markers

Refreshed enemy marker aesthetics for improved clarity.

Shot Prediction UI

Enhanced readability of the shot prediction mechanic.

Aim Assist Options

New setting in the options menu to enable aim assist and adjust its effectiveness.

Tutorial Flow Update

Reordered early tutorial panels to clarify stance activation and shot prediction mechanics.

Bug Fixes Fixed VFX of offensive/defensive stance not deactivating when returning to balanced stance. Fixed cage door button interaction in Prometheus training that could block progress. Fixed incorrect display of unlocked items when activating a station.



Looking Ahead

We’ll keep refining tutorials, UI, and combat clarity based on your feedback. Share your thoughts on our Discord server — together we’ll shape the ultimate Raider experience!