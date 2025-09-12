🪲 Fixes:

• The "Exit" button in the main menu is no longer affected by the settings animation.

• Settings can now be opened and closed correctly.

• Voiceover volume settings are now saved after exiting the menu.

• The ability to jump on boxes on the last level has been removed (the model no longer "flies").

• Fixed a bug with an open input line after pressing ESC.

• Fixed the sound of footsteps - no longer plays when jumping and moving at the same time.

• Several correct answer options have been added to the miners level



🎮 Improvements:

• Jump has been completely removed for gameplay stability.

• Fonts have been updated.

• Full localization into Ukrainian has been implemented.



⚡️ Продолжаем работать над проектом и готовим новые обновления.

Если заметите баги или у вас есть идеи — пишите в обсуждениях!