12 September 2025 Build 19959014 Edited 12 September 2025 – 14:46:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🪲 Fixes:

• The "Exit" button in the main menu is no longer affected by the settings animation.

• Settings can now be opened and closed correctly.

• Voiceover volume settings are now saved after exiting the menu.

• The ability to jump on boxes on the last level has been removed (the model no longer "flies").

• Fixed a bug with an open input line after pressing ESC.

• Fixed the sound of footsteps - no longer plays when jumping and moving at the same time.

• Several correct answer options have been added to the miners level

🎮 Improvements:

• Jump has been completely removed for gameplay stability.

• Fonts have been updated.

• Full localization into Ukrainian has been implemented.

⚡️ Продолжаем работать над проектом и готовим новые обновления.

Если заметите баги или у вас есть идеи — пишите в обсуждениях!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3870532
