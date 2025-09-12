🪲 Fixes:
• The "Exit" button in the main menu is no longer affected by the settings animation.
• Settings can now be opened and closed correctly.
• Voiceover volume settings are now saved after exiting the menu.
• The ability to jump on boxes on the last level has been removed (the model no longer "flies").
• Fixed a bug with an open input line after pressing ESC.
• Fixed the sound of footsteps - no longer plays when jumping and moving at the same time.
• Several correct answer options have been added to the miners level
🎮 Improvements:
• Jump has been completely removed for gameplay stability.
• Fonts have been updated.
• Full localization into Ukrainian has been implemented.
⚡️ Продолжаем работать над проектом и готовим новые обновления.
Если заметите баги или у вас есть идеи — пишите в обсуждениях!
