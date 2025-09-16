 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19958943
Thank you for playing Mighty Party! We've been working hard behind the scenes to improve your gaming experience.

In this release, we’ve:

- Fixed various bugs to make your gameplay smoother
- Made several performance and stability improvements
- Applied minor adjustments for better overall experience

Update now and enjoy a more refined version of Mighty Party!
Your feedback keeps us improving—feel free to share your thoughts with us.

