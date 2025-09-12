Fixed:

New players will be able to load into game correctly.



Enchanted bolts will unlock at the expected point in progression.



We are aware of the following issues and are investigating fixes:

Building protection totems currently do not take effect if placed in a single player world which is then made a multiplayer world.



Levers within the Highland and Bloodblight Swamp vaults currently do not function if the player leaves the vault between pulling levers.



While we've got your attention:

Happy Friday! Here's what's coming in:Players who are encountering issues with Privacy Settings not applying to chests should delete and replace the chests in the world. We're unable to retroactively apply the privacy settings to existing chests so you'll need to replace the chests to access the new feature.