12 September 2025 Build 19958878 Edited 12 September 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Major addition to the game's audio system - it is now possible to have environmental loops (see below).
  • Player can now hear fire.
  • Player can now hear nature sounds (water lapping on the shore, forest sounds).
  • Wading through water now sounds different from normal steps.
  • When enemies (the Order) get sufficiently annoyed, the music changes.
  • Some changes to sounds and volume.
  • New in-game console command: "loadout problems" lists current problems with the player's robot loadout. Also, the existing "award" console command is now "loadout award".
  • It is now impossible to start a sector with an invalid loadout. The "LOADOUT" button is highlighted in that case.
  • The loadout screen highlights subsystems that have been depleted and cannot be used.
  • Reward the player with a subsystem right after the tutorial (so they don't need to wait until level 3 to have their first decision).
  • Workaround for a bug in the UI engine -- it is currently NOT possible to change the volume of anything in the settings. This is because of a bug in "slider". Will reinstate once that bug is addressed.
  • Subtly more cinematic loading screen

