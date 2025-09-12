- Major addition to the game's audio system - it is now possible to have environmental loops (see below).
- Player can now hear fire.
- Player can now hear nature sounds (water lapping on the shore, forest sounds).
- Wading through water now sounds different from normal steps.
- When enemies (the Order) get sufficiently annoyed, the music changes.
- Some changes to sounds and volume.
- New in-game console command: "loadout problems" lists current problems with the player's robot loadout. Also, the existing "award" console command is now "loadout award".
- It is now impossible to start a sector with an invalid loadout. The "LOADOUT" button is highlighted in that case.
- The loadout screen highlights subsystems that have been depleted and cannot be used.
- Reward the player with a subsystem right after the tutorial (so they don't need to wait until level 3 to have their first decision).
- Workaround for a bug in the UI engine -- it is currently NOT possible to change the volume of anything in the settings. This is because of a bug in "slider". Will reinstate once that bug is addressed.
- Subtly more cinematic loading screen
v0.2.56+83 *FUSION REACTOR*
Update notes via Steam Community
