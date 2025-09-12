🏝️CHANGELIST — v0.8.4.4 September 12, 2025
NEW FEATURES
On-screen messages now appear when saving from vehicles,
On-screen messages now appear when dying, and when drowning your car engine,
The compass is now fully functional while driving,
MELEE COMBAT: Brittany can now defend herself using her fists or her currently equipped weapon,
A new male character has joined Studio Mode and will soon appear on the Island,
Brittany’s health bar is now visible. Entering combat will briefly interrupt her health regeneration,
Test Levels (WIP, subject to change)
Locking and unlocking devices,
Colored keys system,
Three different projectile traps,
Melee attacking various objects,
Trap persistence,
Damage testing,
Destruction and physics reactions,
Enemies with different behaviors and types,
Enemy waves spawner testing,
🔜 INCOMING FEATURES
Work on GPU procedurally generated grass for optimization and look improvement,
More polished death sequence (fade to black, death reason, audio…),
Combat system improvements — lots of progress on that front!,
Environmental traps (sneak peeks coming soon!),
Interactive activation/deactivation devices (levers, pressure plates, targets…),
Extended inventory and object pick up system,
Water vehicles,
Improved vaulting,
Phone interface to call for services (e.g. towing your car),
Enemy variations,
🛠️BUG FIXES Story Mode
Fixed Futa settings not updating characters properly,
Fixed picking Trinity turning her blonde on game start,
Various minor dialogue script fixes,
Fixed Marcia not spawning in the car at the start of the Scenic Overlook quest,
Fixed “Game Saved” message staying on screen when reloading from the main menu,
Loop button during cutscenes now works correctly,
Fixed cutscene UI not animating properly,
Fixed sex audio not pausing when pausing cutscenes,
Fixed map markers not persisting correctly when reloading multiple times,
Improved skeleton skinning,
Improved test level icons,
STUDIO MODE
Fixed third character not orgasming in threesomes (embodiment of third wheeling ),
⚠️KNOWN ISSUES
Quest log update consistency is being monitored, but is likely fixed with the latest vehicle attachment changes,
Physics can be chaotic — the character’s physical strength can cause excessive projection and heavy fall damage,
Vaulting can push the character inside collision and get them stuck (WIP)
Progress on Chapter 2 is amazing to be honest. Since we have so many Systems in place, we can now start adding content a lot easier. It will also be even faster in the future.
We have a nice Timelapse Video of a Level Blockout here, in case you are interested
Our Marketing also came up with a nice Announcement:
Sensual Adventures: Treasure Island - Chapter 2 Free Expansion Pack
We’re excited to announce that development for Chapter 2 of Sensual Adventures: Treasure Island has officially begun!
Building on the success of the first chapter we’re taking things to the next level. Chapter 2 will expand Treasure Island with new gameplay features, thrilling dungeons, terrifying zombies, explosive combat, and challenging puzzles that push the series into new territory.
What to Expect
More sensual and naughty scenes that will have you playing with one hand
Fresh environments to explore, from dark temples to maze-like dungeons
New enemies including zombies and creatures that await inside the temple
Expanded gameplay like shooting, explosives, traps, wall climbing and puzzle-solving
A larger adventure that appeals to fans of FPS, horror, dungeon crawlers, and adventure-puzzle games
Release Window
Chapter 2 is targeting a Winter 2025/2026 release, with more details and gameplay previews dropping along the way.
Last Call For Early Access!
This will be the last call for early access Chapter 1 and the price will go up for Chapter 2. This is a FREE expansion pack so lock in your lower price today.
Be Part of the Journey
As development progresses, we’ll share behind-the-scenes content, concept art, and early gameplay snippets. Community feedback will be vital so sign up to our email list, join the conversation on Discord, and follow us on social media to be part of shaping the next adventure.
This is just the beginning. Treasure Island: Chapter 2 is coming bigger, bolder, and more thrilling than ever.
