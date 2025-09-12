 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19958656 Edited 12 September 2025 – 14:06:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where momentary frame drops occurred when entering the village or starting a stage.

  • Updated the UI descriptions for the Recovery and Forbidden synergies. Added a note indicating that these effects are triggered during combat.

  • Added a sound effect when obtaining an active item.

  • Improved boss stage doors to make them easier to identify.

Thank you very much for your interest in the Early Access of LootMage. We will continue to communicate with players and improve the game together.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3300761
