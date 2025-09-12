Fixed an issue where momentary frame drops occurred when entering the village or starting a stage.

Updated the UI descriptions for the Recovery and Forbidden synergies. Added a note indicating that these effects are triggered during combat .

Added a sound effect when obtaining an active item.

Improved boss stage doors to make them easier to identify.

Thank you very much for your interest in the Early Access of LootMage. We will continue to communicate with players and improve the game together.