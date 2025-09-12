Hey Car Dealers!
Here comes the Collectibles Update! With this patch, you can now craft trophies, collect them, and proudly display them in your office.
What’s new?
- New junkyard station - car crusher
Prepare a car that’s 100% mechanically functional. It must be also rust-free, washed, and polished. Once it meets all requirements, you can crush it into a trophy.
- Trophies with multiple tiers
Trophies are divided into: common, silver, gold, and diamond. Each higher tier requires crafting a certain number of figurines. You can find the details at the crusher.
- Trophy shelf
Show off your crafted trophies in the office and impress your clients with your collection. Shelves are available in level 3 and 4 offices.
- New vehicle info app
A full vehicle encyclopedia has been added – you’ll find descriptions of every car, fun facts, and the new statistics feature. From now on, you can track things like: number of cars bought, kilometers driven, fuel consumed, and more. Stats are tracked starting from this patch, so your achievements begin now!
Enjoy the new possibilities and show off your trophies to your clients!
And next week… can you guess what’s coming?
Yes, a brand-new sports car is speeding your way! 🚗💨
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. If you haven’t seen the news about Car Rental Simulator yet, we encourage you to check out what the Play2Chill team is currently working on.
Changed files in this update