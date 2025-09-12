Hey Car Dealers!

What’s new?

New junkyard station - car crusher

Prepare a car that’s 100% mechanically functional. It must be also rust-free, washed, and polished. Once it meets all requirements, you can crush it into a trophy. Trophies with multiple tiers

Trophies are divided into: common, silver, gold, and diamond. Each higher tier requires crafting a certain number of figurines. You can find the details at the crusher. Trophy shelf

Show off your crafted trophies in the office and impress your clients with your collection. Shelves are available in level 3 and 4 offices. New vehicle info app

A full vehicle encyclopedia has been added – you’ll find descriptions of every car, fun facts, and the new statistics feature. From now on, you can track things like: number of cars bought, kilometers driven, fuel consumed, and more. Stats are tracked starting from this patch, so your achievements begin now!









Here comes the! With this patch, you can now craft trophies, collect them, and proudly display them in your office.Enjoy the new possibilities and show off your trophies to your clients!In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:If you haven’t seen the news aboutyet, we encourage you to check out what theteam is currently working on.