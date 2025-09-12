 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19958590 Edited 12 September 2025 – 20:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Added the option to join the studio’s Discord directly from the main menu.

  • Fixed a bug where the pause menu was accessible during level loading.

  • The pause menu now shows the current difficulty level instead of the game version.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3621701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link