Dear Tankers and Mechanics!
Situation reportIt has been two months since we released our last patch, 1.1.0, which added a mission and the Soviet campaign to the game. Since then, we have been working on the game and its performance, and have introduced a number of improvements.
News in Patch 1.1.2The most important part of this patch is the addition of missing tutorials, reduced RAM usage. In addition, you will find a number of other changes in the game, whether cosmetic or fixes that improve the overall experience (quality of life improvements).
What next?After releasing the patch, we want to return to topics related to the roadmap, where a few things are still waiting to be finished and implemented, such as the ability to invite friends directly in the game or adding basic modding to the game. We will also enable and implement Steam Workshop and publish the first versions of documentation and tools. Without this step, we will not be able to move forward with expanding modding support in the game. In addition, we will certainly continue to respond to your comments and suggestions.
Game discountToday we are launching a discount on the game. The 15% discount will last for the next 7 days.
Changelog 1.1.2Below is the list of changes being made:
Added:
- New notification when squad that is immobile receives a movement based command - that they decline the command as they are immobile
- [UI] Interactions - Multi Crew icon
- [UI] Interactions - Total Control icon
- [UI] Keyboard loading screen covering . (dot) multi crew / total control toggle
- More info in UI about current aim mode and drive mode
- [UI] Manage LoadingParent in HeadQuartersUIManager and SessionCreationUIManager
- Rear MG's for KV-1 and KV-1S are now interactable
- 20mm API PzGr.39 and HEFI SpGr.39
- 37mm APCBC M51B1 and HE M63
- New 3 tutorials, basic repairs, basic battle and multi crew
- [UI] New icons for units
- [UI] Wreck status label for Battle Map wreck list if it is repairable or it is a wreck.
- [UI] Filters for selected wrecks and faction affiliation in Battle Map.
- Changes to crew positioning on vehicle slot during peeking
- P_UI_OrdersMenu fixed hints are hidden
- Ammo crate tool has no ammo models in it now (temporary, later we will add it)
- Repairs, Basic battle and Mult crew tutorials loading screens / mission thumbs
- It is now possible to change slot when peeking out of hatch
- Repairs, Basic battle and Mult crew tutorials main menu buttons
- Changed last waypoints for friendly tanks and conquer areas so AI will not be able to win objectives alone
- Reduced amount of friendly tanks during first mission
- Merged Use Vector Aiming and Use Keyboard to Rotate Turret into one option
- Units icons now represents what specific unit holds, what weapon, rank and additional role in the squad. For example engineer or MG assistant
- Battle Map, reworked unit and spawn selections. More units are visible on the selection panel.
- Added and modified navmesh obstacles on c1m7 scenario
- Getting inside AI vehicle spawned by other player Fixed
- Maxim crew in air
- When spawning destroyed tank under crane it's rotation is not stable
- Mines should now spawn
- StuG III G roof mg should now be more useful with bigger limits and better camera position
- Shadow rendering for infantry units is now more consistent (distance)
- Inventory items not disappearing other players after player character enters vehicle
- fixed offsets in vehicle wheels and suspension after re-mounting vehicle parts
- KillFeed should now correctly display all information (previously it trimmed/cut few weapon names or unit names)
- Removed unnecessary highlights on repair section for crane/customization menu after interaction
- Not being able to drive vehicle when peeked out from driver slot
- Peeking out now correctly changes materials for our tank
- Removed quick zoom from commander camera
- Refreshing Single/Total Crew Mode in Spawning UI
- Fixed HEAT ballistics
- PTRD animations freezing infantry
- Interior MG shooting working when peeking and clicking zoom button
- Fixed highlighting slots for modules placing after re-entering crane
Thank you for your support, we are working. See you next time!
DeGenerals
