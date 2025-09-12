Dear Tankers and Mechanics!

Situation report

News in Patch 1.1.2

What next?

Game discount

Changelog 1.1.2

New notification when squad that is immobile receives a movement based command - that they decline the command as they are immobile



[UI] Interactions - Multi Crew icon



[UI] Interactions - Total Control icon



[UI] Keyboard loading screen covering . (dot) multi crew / total control toggle



More info in UI about current aim mode and drive mode



[UI] Manage LoadingParent in HeadQuartersUIManager and SessionCreationUIManager



Rear MG's for KV-1 and KV-1S are now interactable



20mm API PzGr.39 and HEFI SpGr.39



37mm APCBC M51B1 and HE M63



New 3 tutorials, basic repairs, basic battle and multi crew



[UI] New icons for units



[UI] Wreck status label for Battle Map wreck list if it is repairable or it is a wreck.



[UI] Filters for selected wrecks and faction affiliation in Battle Map.



Changes to crew positioning on vehicle slot during peeking



P_UI_OrdersMenu fixed hints are hidden



Ammo crate tool has no ammo models in it now (temporary, later we will add it)



Repairs, Basic battle and Mult crew tutorials loading screens / mission thumbs



It is now possible to change slot when peeking out of hatch



Repairs, Basic battle and Mult crew tutorials main menu buttons



Changed last waypoints for friendly tanks and conquer areas so AI will not be able to win objectives alone



Reduced amount of friendly tanks during first mission



Merged Use Vector Aiming and Use Keyboard to Rotate Turret into one option



Units icons now represents what specific unit holds, what weapon, rank and additional role in the squad. For example engineer or MG assistant



Battle Map, reworked unit and spawn selections. More units are visible on the selection panel.



Added and modified navmesh obstacles on c1m7 scenario



Getting inside AI vehicle spawned by other player Fixed



Maxim crew in air



When spawning destroyed tank under crane it's rotation is not stable



Mines should now spawn



StuG III G roof mg should now be more useful with bigger limits and better camera position



Shadow rendering for infantry units is now more consistent (distance)



Inventory items not disappearing other players after player character enters vehicle



fixed offsets in vehicle wheels and suspension after re-mounting vehicle parts



KillFeed should now correctly display all information (previously it trimmed/cut few weapon names or unit names)



Removed unnecessary highlights on repair section for crane/customization menu after interaction



Not being able to drive vehicle when peeked out from driver slot



Peeking out now correctly changes materials for our tank



Removed quick zoom from commander camera



Refreshing Single/Total Crew Mode in Spawning UI



Fixed HEAT ballistics



PTRD animations freezing infantry



Interior MG shooting working when peeking and clicking zoom button



Fixed highlighting slots for modules placing after re-entering crane



It has been two months since we released our last patch, 1.1.0, which added a mission and the Soviet campaign to the game. Since then, we have been working on the game and its performance, and have introduced a number of improvements.The most important part of this patch is the addition of missing tutorials, reduced RAM usage. In addition, you will find a number of other changes in the game, whether cosmetic or fixes that improve the overall experience (quality of life improvements).After releasing the patch, we want to return to topics related to the roadmap, where a few things are still waiting to be finished and implemented, such as the ability to invite friends directly in the game or adding basic modding to the game. We will also enable and implement Steam Workshop and publish the first versions of documentation and tools. Without this step, we will not be able to move forward with expanding modding support in the game. In addition, we will certainly continue to respond to your comments and suggestions.Today we are launching a discount on the game. Thediscount will last for the nextBelow is the list of changes being made:Thank you for your support, we are working. See you next time!