The Kruger Update is now live with changes for the Savanna biome. You can read the full Patch Notes at the end of this Steam News.

Check our Steam News highlighting two new biotica the Meerkat and the Hamadryas Baboon:

Gamepad and Steamdeck Support feedback:

This update also comes with some new work on the Gamepad/Steamdeck version of the game. While we're working on the content roadmap, we're also experimenting with gamepad support. We hope to make Reus 2 a better experience using a controller or your Steam Deck.

Gamepad & Steam Deck support are a big step for us as they require quite some UI and Input rework. It's also relatively new to Abbey Games. So as always, we're aiming to develop this in further in tandem with the community. Will you help us test this gamepad adaptation?



How to access the experimental branch to test it?

To opt in to the playtest branch, use the Steam beta password: `CatAteTheMouse`

Please share your feedback on all things good and bad in a separate forum thread per issue or cluster of issues.

As always, thank you for any help, and we hope you enjoy!

What feedback are we looking for?

- All feedback on how your experience with the game is, specifically to the way it controls.

- This build also supports Mouse+Keyboard as before, so testing for regression issues with default PC controls is welcome too.

- Since we are not veteran Steam Deck users ourselves, we hope to learn how your experience beyond standard gamepad controls is.

Known issues:

- The controls layout UI always shows a generic gamepad, rather than specific Steam Deck visual.

- Navigation is quirky in some places.

- Some UIs still overlap.

We need all the feedback you can give to help us improve this version for its official release. You can share your feedback on Discord or in the Steam discussions in the dedicated channel and (newly created) sub-forum! Thank you all for helping us shaping Reus 2's future!



Enjoy this new update and stay tuned for the next one!

-Manuel and the Monks at the Abbey

Patch Notes v.1.9.0:

ADDED:

[3-star APEX] Meerkat: Turns fields into Herbivores, and elements into food.

[3-star APEX] Baboon: Scales with all biotica that react to their row.

Pygmy Falcon: a small raptor.

Termite Hill: an Element that bombs Termites.

Hoopoe: a bird living between the animals.

Shepherd Tree: a tree that hosts the Weaver birds

Added female/male skins for a couple animals such as Lion ad Ostrich

CHANGED:

Removed the Savanna Herd, Nut, and Prey tag, as they were virtually doing nothing

Added "Sunset" tag to determine In-Row using biotica.

Changed altar to use all stats, not just food, of offering biotica.

Changed the Cultist kit to give Wealth directly instead of valuables.

Changed unlock order of things a bit to be less overwhelming

Changed Seagrass to boost adjacent to an animal

Added some clarity on why certain biomes can't be placed yet

Planets are no longer lost upon giants dying in them. Along with a feature that prevents autosaves below 40% health, the player can now always continue planets after they lost.

Changed Galactic Empire and Galactic Golden Age achievements (translations pending)

BALANCE:

Almost all Biotica from the Savanna have been changed! Playing with rows should be much better supported!

Dromedary loses Oryx, gains Turqouise

Pomegranate loses Fig, gains Methane

Cotton loses Damask Rose, gains Fig

Tropical Paradise gives 5 food for mystery instead of 8

Buffed Moose a bit.

Ranger Power Rebalance

Staghorn Coral and Alunite balance changes.

Stop giving the Poet military base

Fixed petrified woods, made termite hill a bit less bonkers, added some micro havens

[ICEAGE] Glacial Erratics and Kettle Lake no longer can be placed in the Savanna

[WETLANDS] Romantic loses 2 food from mystery (now 3/2/2)

[WETLANDS] Romantic gains Lighthouse instead of Marine Ecological Institute

[WETLANDS] Romantic Mansion changed to count biotica with double yield

[WETLANDS] Cathedral changed to count biotica with a base mystery yield.

[WETLANDS] Zen garden down to +5 food per mystery.

[WETLANDS] Ranger emblems toned down a bit

[WETLANDS] Entomologists power now only targets Cohorts

[WETLANDS] Entomologist needs less Micros but more science for his quests

[WETLANDS] Zoo down a notch

