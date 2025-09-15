Hi friends,



first of all, a big thank you to our beta testers for helping us improve our updates and catch the bugs we missed. We truly appreciate your support!



Path Tracing (Experimental)

Push visuals to the next level with experimental path tracing support, available only on high-end PCs (≥ RTX 4070 in VR). For the best experience, we recommend enabling DLSS.



To activate path tracing, open the Main Menu and go to Settings > Performance. Use the drop down menu for Indirect Light and select one of the Path Tracing options.

HottieCards with Positional Data

HottieCards are now even more powerful: in addition to storing appearance, clothing, and biographical details, they also save a Hottie’s exact position in the scene and body posture.

New Animation System with additional Animations

We have switched to a new animation system to support future upgrades and improvements. Alongside this change, we’ve added a variety of new animations - particularly focused on intercourse - to enrich interactions and increase variety.

Stable Editing

Certain sliders previously caused Hotties to “jump” during changes. They will now remain perfectly still while you edit.

Refined Animations

We’ve begun reworking our animations to make them more fluid, elegant, and life-like. This update includes the first of these enhanced animations.

Wet Skin Look

Skin now reacts to wetness in a more natural and realistic way, moving away from the glossy “plastic” look of earlier versions.

Eye Contact

Eye contact behavior is more precise, consistent, and responsive to your settings.

As always, this update includes numerous bug fixes and A LOT more improvements, check out the full list of updates below!

Take care

VR HOT

Full list:

New

Improvements

Hair Rendering – Improved visual consistency across lighting conditions and distances, making hairstyles appear more natural.

Body Hair Rendering – Enhanced detail and shading for a more realistic and natural look.

Pose Adaptation Delay – Added a short delay between pose changes when a Hottie is set to adapt to a pose, resulting in smoother and more believable transitions.

Physics Crash Fallback – Implemented a fallback system that may help intercept crashes related to physics simulation in VR HOT, improving overall stability.

Reduced Accidental Triggers – Increased the distance required to trigger intercourse while sitting, making accidental activation less likely.

Manual Rotation – Manual rotation of Hotties is now more robust, ensuring smoother and more predictable adjustments.

Bug Fixes

Animations - Commands for Missionary and Masturbating work again.

Known Issues:

Menus covering stuff (hands, etc.) (with upscaling)

Mesh Artifacts in male Hotties and Player Bodies (Highly detailed Hotties)

On „Tropical Island“: Artifacts at the Edge of FOV with „GI Character Only“

As always, we appreciate your feedback and encourage you to share your thoughts in our Steam forums or on Discord.



Enjoy the game!