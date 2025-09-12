 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19958321
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue on showing incorrect arena league

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Little War Online MMORPG Depot Windows Depot 1050281
macOS Little War Online MMORPG Depot Mac Depot 1050282
Linux Little War Online MMORPG Depot Linux Depot 1050283
