- trees that block building construction will now be cut automatically by workers (if holding LMB)

- steam servers disconnect will not prevent singleplayer session from continuing

- when ai bots are allying against player, additional indication is displayed

- ranged units can now damage structures if they are configured properly (mods only - stock ranged units dont damage structures)

- apprentices' dispel ability will now damage summoned units

- warlocks will now consume food (but not starve)