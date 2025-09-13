- trees that block building construction will now be cut automatically by workers (if holding LMB)
- steam servers disconnect will not prevent singleplayer session from continuing
- when ai bots are allying against player, additional indication is displayed
- ranged units can now damage structures if they are configured properly (mods only - stock ranged units dont damage structures)
- apprentices' dispel ability will now damage summoned units
- warlocks will now consume food (but not starve)
Update Notes For Sep 13
