13 September 2025 Build 19958257 Edited 13 September 2025 – 12:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- trees that block building construction will now be cut automatically by workers (if holding LMB)
- steam servers disconnect will not prevent singleplayer session from continuing
- when ai bots are allying against player, additional indication is displayed
- ranged units can now damage structures if they are configured properly (mods only - stock ranged units dont damage structures)
- apprentices' dispel ability will now damage summoned units
- warlocks will now consume food (but not starve)

