Image Changes



Orb of Yearning

🥕Effect has been changed.

Previous: Magic damage increase +(03/06/09/12)%



Changed: Magic damage increase +(10/12/15/18)%







Ice Vine

A cooldown of 0.8 seconds will be applied to the artifact effect.





Fairy Jar

This item will no longer appear.

This item will be improved in a different way and will reappear in the future.







Elru's Naptime Pillow

This item will no longer appear.

This item will be improved in a different way and will reappear in the future.







Echo of the Glacier

The artifact activation effect has been made slightly more transparent.





Meditation Book

🥕Rarity and effect have been changed. (Advanced->Rare)

Previous: Magic damage increase +(03/06/09/12)%



Changed: Magic damage increase +(06/08/11/14)%



