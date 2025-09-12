 Skip to content
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19958118 Edited 12 September 2025 – 13:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.8.10 Update

Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!


0.8.10


Content Added

  • 🥕 Subspace Shop:
    • Now when all items in the Subspace Shop are unlocked, you can use sapphires to obtain one random artifact.
      • When unlocking 3 items in the Subspace Shop, the next unlock item will be displayed immediately.




  • New Weapon 'Blade':
    • A new weapon 'Blade' has been added. It can be unlocked through fate engraving.
      • The 'Blade' is a weapon that alternates between sheathed and unsheathed states.




Boss

  • 🥕 Odner, the Blasting Expert: Improved visibility of cross bombs and the screen widens when this pattern starts. Timing has been adjusted so all bombs explode simultaneously.


Artifacts

ImageChanges

Orb of Yearning
  • 🥕Effect has been changed.
    • Previous: Magic damage increase +(03/06/09/12)%
    • Changed: Magic damage increase +(10/12/15/18)%


    		• Ice Vine
  • A cooldown of 0.8 seconds will be applied to the artifact effect.

    		• Fairy Jar
  • This item will no longer appear.
    • This item will be improved in a different way and will reappear in the future.


    		• Elru's Naptime Pillow
  • This item will no longer appear.
    • This item will be improved in a different way and will reappear in the future.


    		• Echo of the Glacier
  • The artifact activation effect has been made slightly more transparent.

    		• Meditation Book
  • 🥕Rarity and effect have been changed. (Advanced->Rare)
    • Previous: Magic damage increase +(03/06/09/12)%
    • Changed: Magic damage increase +(06/08/11/14)%


    		• Healing Stream
  • This item will no longer appear.
    • This item will be improved in a different way and will reappear in the future.



    • Weapons

    ImageChanges

    		Lazarion
  • 🥕Improved so that amethyst can gain stacks of 'Discarded Golden Ring' when defeating enemies.

    		• Dagger
    • The base damage of 'Fury' has been changed. (460% -> 480% of Physical Damage)
    • The dagger's 'Parry' has been improved to have judgment bonus in high-latency network environments. (Previously, judgment bonus was only applied to dash invincibility and fury invincibility)
    • (Dagger common) A border is added to indicate the timing to block attacks when using Fury.



    UI

    • 🥕 Related keywords are now displayed in weapon tooltip UI as well.


    Bug Fixes

    • 🥕Fixed so that interaction keys do not appear after selecting miracles.
    • 🥕Fixed the issue where weapon tooltips were not displaying properly in the journal.


    Other

    • Fixed some network-related minor errors.
    • Fixed the issue where some enemies within range would occasionally not get hit when using very wide-range melee attacks.
    • 🥕Improved sounds for some daggers.
    • 🥕Improved some text typos and expressions.



    If you have bugs or suggestions, please let us know through the Discord channel.
    If bugs or crashes occur, reporting via email through the path below will be very helpful.
    Thank you.
    Log file path
    C:\Users{Your_PC_Name}\AppData\LocalLow\TEAMHORAY\Sephiria
    Player.log file is the current session log.
    Player-prev.log file is the previous session log.
    team.horay.game@gmail.com

    Changed files in this update

    Windows Depot 2436941
    macOS Depot 2436942
