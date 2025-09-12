Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!
0.8.10
Content Added
- 🥕 Subspace Shop:
- Now when all items in the Subspace Shop are unlocked, you can use sapphires to obtain one random artifact.
- When unlocking 3 items in the Subspace Shop, the next unlock item will be displayed immediately.
- New Weapon 'Blade':
- A new weapon 'Blade' has been added. It can be unlocked through fate engraving.
- The 'Blade' is a weapon that alternates between sheathed and unsheathed states.
Boss
- 🥕 Odner, the Blasting Expert: Improved visibility of cross bombs and the screen widens when this pattern starts. Timing has been adjusted so all bombs explode simultaneously.
Artifacts
|Image
|Changes
|Orb of Yearning
|Ice Vine
|Fairy Jar
|Elru's Naptime Pillow
|Echo of the Glacier
|Meditation Book
|Healing Stream
Weapons
|Image
|Changes
|Lazarion
|Dagger
UI
- 🥕 Related keywords are now displayed in weapon tooltip UI as well.
Bug Fixes
- 🥕Fixed so that interaction keys do not appear after selecting miracles.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where weapon tooltips were not displaying properly in the journal.
Other
- Fixed some network-related minor errors.
- Fixed the issue where some enemies within range would occasionally not get hit when using very wide-range melee attacks.
- 🥕Improved sounds for some daggers.
- 🥕Improved some text typos and expressions.
If you have bugs or suggestions, please let us know through the Discord channel.
If bugs or crashes occur, reporting via email through the path below will be very helpful.
Thank you.
Log file path
C:\Users{Your_PC_Name}\AppData\LocalLow\TEAMHORAY\Sephiria
Player.log file is the current session log.
Player-prev.log file is the previous session log.
team.horay.game@gmail.com
Changed files in this update