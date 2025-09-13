1.Fixed an issue where rankings displayed incorrectly in Cleared Chapters Summary.
2.Fixed a positioning issue with the Three Arrows effect.
3.Leaderboard homepage now updates in real time instead of daily.
Patch Update Announcement on September 13th
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update