12 September 2025 Build 19958099 Edited 12 September 2025 – 13:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After you have the base quantum warehouse, the storage box of your stationed base will be linked to the base quantum warehouse. The turret construction of the stationed base will also use the base quantum warehouse. Transfer items from the storage box of the base to the quantum warehouse of the base.
Fixed an error in the legion organization interface where using 'put in personal backpack' would exceed the backpack capacity.
Star Warrior adds the feature 'Armor B'.

