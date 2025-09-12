- A feature has been added to the Correctional Facility that allows traits to be locked. Locked traits will not change or disappear.
- When leveling up, heroes will now gain only 1 positive trait instead of gaining both 1 positive and 1 negative trait.
- Even at the maximum level, heroes will continue to level up, and each level-up will grant 1 positive trait.
- When a hero dies during battle, they will now gain 1 negative trait.
- Religious activities have been removed, and Meditation has been changed to Rest.
- Traits related to religious activities have been replaced with other traits.
- The NPCs for Rest (formerly Meditation) and the Correctional Facility have been changed.
- Dialogue scripts related to these changes have been added.
- The location of the Journal object has been moved to the former location of Religious Activities.
0.99.41 - The Hunting! Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes :
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3227711
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update