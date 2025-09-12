 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19958070 Edited 12 September 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes :

  • A feature has been added to the Correctional Facility that allows traits to be locked. Locked traits will not change or disappear.
  • When leveling up, heroes will now gain only 1 positive trait instead of gaining both 1 positive and 1 negative trait.
  • Even at the maximum level, heroes will continue to level up, and each level-up will grant 1 positive trait.
  • When a hero dies during battle, they will now gain 1 negative trait.
  • Religious activities have been removed, and Meditation has been changed to Rest.
  • Traits related to religious activities have been replaced with other traits.
  • The NPCs for Rest (formerly Meditation) and the Correctional Facility have been changed.
  • Dialogue scripts related to these changes have been added.
  • The location of the Journal object has been moved to the former location of Religious Activities.

Changed files in this update

