 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19957980 Edited 12 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Jerseys


You can now customize sleeve styles and colors with two new options: "Striped" and "Striped thin."



Stadiums


Stadium surface data can now be edited to specify grass, artificial, or hybrid. The altitude data has been removed since it was available for very few stadiums.



Bug fix: Clicking a team flag in the "downloadable" section will now link back to that same section. The same behavior applies to the "active" section.

Road to 270


All teams will be assigned a party faction, either "Establishment" or "Outsider".

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link