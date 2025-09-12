Jerseys
You can now customize sleeve styles and colors with two new options: "Striped" and "Striped thin."
Stadiums
Stadium surface data can now be edited to specify grass, artificial, or hybrid. The altitude data has been removed since it was available for very few stadiums.
Bug fix: Clicking a team flag in the "downloadable" section will now link back to that same section. The same behavior applies to the "active" section.
Road to 270
All teams will be assigned a party faction, either "Establishment" or "Outsider".
Web site:
https://simcups.com
Changed files in this update