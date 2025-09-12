Hello Shadowland warriors!



This update takes our game to a whole new level:

• Weapons now have unique VFX effects. Every strike feels more impactful.

• Characters can now unleash magic attacks and AOE (area of effect) attacks.

• New Mage and Ranged classes have joined the battlefield.

• Boss battles are now more epic, more challenging!

• And the biggest change: You now have only one health bar! No more gaining health by leveling up or slaying enemies. Will you use your army to protect yourself, or take the risk and fight alone? The choice is yours.



We’re building this game with a fully experimental mindset. We’re trying things that haven’t been done before, testing bold new ideas. In future updates, expect new maps, gameplay mechanics, and surprising twists. Thank you for being part of this journey with us.