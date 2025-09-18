A Little Surprise Awaits! 🎁
To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Medieval Dynasty, we’re releasing Patch 2.4.1.1, which includes new content, bug fixes, and balance updates.
We always consider your suggestions, so one of the added features is a possibility to plant berry bushes in the same way you plant trees.
We’ve also fixed several issues, such as:
- Blocking animal attacks with a shield not working when the player had no tool or weapon in the main hand.
- Enabling item stacking causing incorrect item sorting in the inventory.
In addition, Intel® XeSS has been updated to support graphics cards from other vendors.
We’ve also prepared gifts hidden across both maps. For a limited time, you can find 15 special Gift Baskets on each map, containing random loot—but be careful, not all surprises are pleasant!
For the full list of additions, fixes, and changes, see the update 2.4.1.1 changelog below:
Added
- Player's ragdoll sounds for wood surfaces
- Berry Bushes can now be planted by player
- Steam Stats
- Gift Baskets
Fixed
- Blocking animal attacks using shield not working when player didn't have any tool in the main hand
- Incorrect crafting animations when interacting with crafting station while crouching
- Receiving wool from each animal after skinning if the scissors player had in the hand when starting shearing broke in the process
- Duplicating items after dropping them fast from the client's inventory
- Not being able to rotate player's character preview in inventory after dragging dye to one of the dye slots
- Enabling item stacking causing incorrect item sorting in inventory
- When crafting the value in () not displaying the correct amount in inventory
- Warning about unsaved changes appearing without making any changes in the graphics settings
- Trying to rotate a building in the building mode turning off auto run
- Gateways having collisions with themselves on move
- Reputation decreasing if bandits saw player picking up stolen items
- Dead bandits' ghosts playing combat music after loading save
- NPCs collecting items from fields and orchards if the storage was full
- Travellers' campfires giving light without burning
- Inventory not updating correctly for client in certain cases if player had the talent to recover 50% of resources. Player still received the items, just couldn't see them for some time
Updated
- Killing animals in melee and ranged combat gives the same amount of experience
- All animals give more experience when killed
- Wolves and bears give more experience for skinning
- Skinning dead animals now consumes the lowest quality knife from player's inventory if no knife in hand
- Increased loot variety in POIs on both maps
- Some "Accident" type POIs were visually updated on Valley Map
- Updated Intel® XeSS to support other vendors' graphics cards
Kind regards
Render Cube and Toplitz teams
Changed files in this update