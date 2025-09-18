A Little Surprise Awaits! 🎁

Blocking animal attacks with a shield not working when the player had no tool or weapon in the main hand.



Enabling item stacking causing incorrect item sorting in the inventory.



Player's ragdoll sounds for wood surfaces



Berry Bushes can now be planted by player



Steam Stats



Gift Baskets



Incorrect crafting animations when interacting with crafting station while crouching



Receiving wool from each animal after skinning if the scissors player had in the hand when starting shearing broke in the process



Duplicating items after dropping them fast from the client's inventory



Not being able to rotate player's character preview in inventory after dragging dye to one of the dye slots



When crafting the value in () not displaying the correct amount in inventory



Warning about unsaved changes appearing without making any changes in the graphics settings



Trying to rotate a building in the building mode turning off auto run



Gateways having collisions with themselves on move



Reputation decreasing if bandits saw player picking up stolen items



Dead bandits' ghosts playing combat music after loading save



NPCs collecting items from fields and orchards if the storage was full



Travellers' campfires giving light without burning



Inventory not updating correctly for client in certain cases if player had the talent to recover 50% of resources. Player still received the items, just couldn't see them for some time



Killing animals in melee and ranged combat gives the same amount of experience



All animals give more experience when killed



Wolves and bears give more experience for skinning



Skinning dead animals now consumes the lowest quality knife from player's inventory if no knife in hand



Increased loot variety in POIs on both maps



Some "Accident" type POIs were visually updated on Valley Map



Updated Intel® XeSS to support other vendors' graphics cards



For a limited time, you can find 15 special Gift Baskets on each map, containing random loot—but be careful, not all surprises are pleasant!