Features
We have now added visible tags to the game! Tags were already in use for various interactions, but they are now displayed on items for full clarity. There might still be some missing or unusual tags though, as we're still cleaning things up.
Vulture has been added to the game and can be unlocked by beating the game on Ace.
Balance
The Virtual Reaper's minimum distance has been increased. It should no longer be able to touch the player, and thus correctly prevents the bullets inside from hitting the player.
The enemy hangars that deploy Reflection Drones now have a deploy limit of 1.
Enemy Repair Beams can no longer target ships with Healer AI.
The Eon now disperses in all directions at the start of the fight instead of rushing at the player.
Forge
Forge landed in a strong spot, particularly because of its multiplicative nature which turns effects that were normally balanced into unstoppable swarms. This update aims to reduce its multiplicative powers while giving back power in other areas.
Hangar Volley now fires Mini Missiles, which are faster and deal less damage. (50 -> 10)
Hangar Volley cooldown reduced 9 -> 6
Assembly Line changed: Hangars in this column have
+1 multishot+64% fire rate and +1 deploy limit.
Heavy Augment no longer increases hangar deploy limits.
All Cores have their cooldowns reduced 12 -> 10
All Cores now have the Honed tag. (When this is upgraded, increase damage instead of fire rate)
Doomsday Core changed: Chain. Deals 10% target max health damage. (Halved for bosses)
Bugfixes
The Duplicator should now properly duplicate any item.
Changed files in this update