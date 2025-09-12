List of fixed bugs:
Improved store lighting (now brighter).
Numpad Enter confirms card payment.
Pressing ESC in banner reverts changes.
Added option to dispose of items via keyboard.
Added option to disable particle effects on legendary held items.
Fixed brightness not refreshing after restarting the game.
Changed terminal click sound.
Fixed bug causing tools to drop when holding 4 at once.
Added save button in pause menu.
Added missing higher resolutions.
Fixed issue preventing store from opening in older saves.
Reduced VRAM usage.
Build 0,86.1
Changed files in this update