12 September 2025 Build 19957834 Edited 12 September 2025 – 15:39:34 UTC by Wendy Share
List of fixed bugs:

  • Improved store lighting (now brighter).

  • Numpad Enter confirms card payment.

  • Pressing ESC in banner reverts changes.

  • Added option to dispose of items via keyboard.

  • Added option to disable particle effects on legendary held items.

  • Fixed brightness not refreshing after restarting the game.

  • Changed terminal click sound.

  • Fixed bug causing tools to drop when holding 4 at once.

  • Added save button in pause menu.

  • Added missing higher resolutions.

  • Fixed issue preventing store from opening in older saves.

  • Reduced VRAM usage.

Build 0,86.1

Changed files in this update

Depot 3589511
