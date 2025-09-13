- Fixed a possible program hang when driving a lost AI train manually to its destination. Thanks to player Geen for the repro!
- Relaxed AI deadlines a little for the hard mode and a lot for the easy mode
Patch 7
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 7 is now live with the following changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update