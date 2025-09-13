 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19957758 Edited 13 September 2025 – 08:32:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 7 is now live with the following changes:
  • Fixed a possible program hang when driving a lost AI train manually to its destination. Thanks to player Geen for the repro!
  • Relaxed AI deadlines a little for the hard mode and a lot for the easy mode

