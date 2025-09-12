 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19957739 Edited 12 September 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, adventurers of Inkborn! ✨ It’s been an exciting week for us and the community as we officially began bringing our Roadmap to life. Over the past days, many of you have already been exploring two new features that make your runs more personalized and replayable: Difficulty Levels and Player Profiles. 🗡️

These additions are just the first step in shaping Inkborn into the deep and dynamic roguelike we’ve envisioned. If you haven’t had a chance to try them yet, now’s the perfect time to jump back in! You can read more about how these systems work in detail here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2924580/view/525353325860750891

What’s Next?



Expanded Book of Thoughts 📖

We’re transforming the Book of Thoughts into a living Bestiary, a place where you’ll not only find enemy details, their weak points and story connections, but also Metaprogression to reward your discoveries.
  • Study and eliminate more enemies to improve your Ideas, giving you more tools to tackle future runs.
  • Piece together the history of the world as you build out the Book’s pages.



Act 3 - a new chapter 👻

At the same time, development is moving forward on Act 3, which will bring a new location and new enemy types, further expanding the content and variety of the game. More details are to come! 🙂


Hotfix notes 🐛

We’ve also pushed a small hotfix with a couple of fixes:
  • Fixed localization for Unyielding and Ancient Quill.
  • Additional cards and potions are now added immediately when upgrading the Shop building.

Back to School sale 🎒

Inkborn is taking part in Back to School with Acram Digital 2025!
From September 11 to 19, you can grab the game at 20% off, our deepest discount so far. 😀

So once you’re done with books and homework, why not unwind with some deckbuilding and monster-slaying? 📚

👉 Check out the sale page for Inkborn and other great deals here: https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/Acram/sale/BackToSchool2025



Thanks to everyone who has been playing, sharing feedback, and helping us improve Inkborn. We’ve got more stuff on the way, so stay tuned! 😉


