These additions are just the first step in shaping Inkborn into the deep and dynamic roguelike we’ve envisioned. If you haven’t had a chance to try them yet, now’s the perfect time to jump back in! You can read more about how these systems work in detail here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2924580/view/525353325860750891
What’s Next?
Expanded Book of Thoughts 📖We’re transforming the Book of Thoughts into a living Bestiary, a place where you’ll not only find enemy details, their weak points and story connections, but also Metaprogression to reward your discoveries.
- Study and eliminate more enemies to improve your Ideas, giving you more tools to tackle future runs.
- Piece together the history of the world as you build out the Book’s pages.
Act 3 - a new chapter 👻At the same time, development is moving forward on Act 3, which will bring a new location and new enemy types, further expanding the content and variety of the game. More details are to come! 🙂
Hotfix notes 🐛We’ve also pushed a small hotfix with a couple of fixes:
- Fixed localization for Unyielding and Ancient Quill.
- Additional cards and potions are now added immediately when upgrading the Shop building.
Back to School sale 🎒Inkborn is taking part in Back to School with Acram Digital 2025!
From September 11 to 19, you can grab the game at 20% off, our deepest discount so far. 😀
So once you’re done with books and homework, why not unwind with some deckbuilding and monster-slaying? 📚
👉 Check out the sale page for Inkborn and other great deals here: https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/Acram/sale/BackToSchool2025
Thanks to everyone who has been playing, sharing feedback, and helping us improve Inkborn. We’ve got more stuff on the way, so stay tuned! 😉
