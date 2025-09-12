Thank you for waiting so long for our update!

Added Type 3000 as a drivable tram

Added Showabashi - Chiyogadai (2 sections)

Improved automatic announcement sound quality

Moved the stop line at Hakodate-Ekimae (for Yunokawa) closer

Added side mirror UI (Can be toggled OFF/ON by pressing the M key)

Repaired 3D models of deteriorated asphalt tracks

Added standing room inside the tram (passenger capacity increased)

The number of passengers now affects the acceleration/deceleration performance of the tram (beta)

Fixed a bug where passengers overflowed at stops

Pedestrians now randomly press the button for push-button traffic lights

The following items are planned to be addressed in the near future:

Setting to allow master controller return notch

Resolution of minor freezes (jumps) when entering Jujigai from Horaicho

Same update for MacOS version



