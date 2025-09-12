 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19957729 Edited 12 September 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for waiting so long for our update!

  • Added Type 3000 as a drivable tram

  • Added Showabashi - Chiyogadai (2 sections)

  • Improved automatic announcement sound quality

  • Moved the stop line at Hakodate-Ekimae (for Yunokawa) closer

  • Added side mirror UI (Can be toggled OFF/ON by pressing the M key)

  • Repaired 3D models of deteriorated asphalt tracks

  • Added standing room inside the tram (passenger capacity increased)

  • The number of passengers now affects the acceleration/deceleration performance of the tram (beta)

  • Fixed a bug where passengers overflowed at stops

  • Pedestrians now randomly press the button for push-button traffic lights

The following items are planned to be addressed in the near future:

  • Setting to allow master controller return notch

  • Resolution of minor freezes (jumps) when entering Jujigai from Horaicho

  • Same update for MacOS version


Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2614001
macOS 64-bit Depot 2614002
