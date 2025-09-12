Thank you for waiting so long for our update!
Added Type 3000 as a drivable tram
Added Showabashi - Chiyogadai (2 sections)
Improved automatic announcement sound quality
Moved the stop line at Hakodate-Ekimae (for Yunokawa) closer
Added side mirror UI (Can be toggled OFF/ON by pressing the M key)
Repaired 3D models of deteriorated asphalt tracks
Added standing room inside the tram (passenger capacity increased)
The number of passengers now affects the acceleration/deceleration performance of the tram (beta)
Fixed a bug where passengers overflowed at stops
Pedestrians now randomly press the button for push-button traffic lights
The following items are planned to be addressed in the near future:
Setting to allow master controller return notch
Resolution of minor freezes (jumps) when entering Jujigai from Horaicho
Same update for MacOS version
