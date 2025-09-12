 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19957568 Edited 12 September 2025 – 12:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

  • The protagonist’s illustration in the episode “Prologue” has been improved.

At first, I used artwork from an illustrator I admire as a reference, and since its creation I tried to do it in my own way. But now that I’ve gained more experience, I decided to make changes in order to complete something truly unique to myself.

From the time I created even the Light Novel “Reset”, I’ve learned a lot, so if I have time, I intend to improve other drawings as well.

In addition, she was only 16 years old at this point in the story. Sutelz had not yet met her friend Orion, who appears in the JRPG, so the brooch added to her outfit was meant to express change. At that moment, she was searching for something that would give her more confidence when being around others.

The hope of a new life...

With this, the “emptiness” that was once there has now faded. The drawing has come to life.

Detail: This outfit is something she received from Henry so she could protect herself during the coldest time of the year.

I hope you like it, and that better days will come for Sutelz!

Before

After

Changed files in this update

Depot 2534631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link