The protagonist’s illustration in the episode “Prologue” has been improved.

At first, I used artwork from an illustrator I admire as a reference, and since its creation I tried to do it in my own way. But now that I’ve gained more experience, I decided to make changes in order to complete something truly unique to myself.

From the time I created even the Light Novel “Reset”, I’ve learned a lot, so if I have time, I intend to improve other drawings as well.

In addition, she was only 16 years old at this point in the story. Sutelz had not yet met her friend Orion, who appears in the JRPG, so the brooch added to her outfit was meant to express change. At that moment, she was searching for something that would give her more confidence when being around others.

The hope of a new life...

With this, the “emptiness” that was once there has now faded. The drawing has come to life.

Detail: This outfit is something she received from Henry so she could protect herself during the coldest time of the year.

I hope you like it, and that better days will come for Sutelz!

Before

After