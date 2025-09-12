 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19957526 Edited 12 September 2025 – 12:46:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've just released update v1.0.1 of MKS BulletML Platform Builder. This was a purely bugfix release to correct some issues we noted after the initial release.

- Bugfixed the ActionRef, BulletRef and FireRef parameter handling and pass down

- Bugfixed the FireRef virtual bullet spawning relative and sequenced direction and speed handling

- Bugfixed action content for changeDirection, changeSpeed

- Removed terminal spawn on Windows app start

- Set app icon in window and taskbar

Changed files in this update

