We've just released update v1.0.1 of MKS BulletML Platform Builder. This was a purely bugfix release to correct some issues we noted after the initial release.
- Bugfixed the ActionRef, BulletRef and FireRef parameter handling and pass down
- Bugfixed the FireRef virtual bullet spawning relative and sequenced direction and speed handling
- Bugfixed action content for changeDirection, changeSpeed
- Removed terminal spawn on Windows app start
- Set app icon in window and taskbar
Changed files in this update