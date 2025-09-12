Patch 0.40.0

- Defend yourself against a horde of grey tokens.

- Make your spells strongers through augments!

- Get high scores!



- Token status effect durations now tick down at the end of every turn (as opposed to their owner turn).

- This is not done on the first turn they're applied.

- Adjusted duration values to compensate.

- Standardized rules for stacking effects: - Only one effect of the same name may be applied on a token.

- If they can stack (e.g alchemist cooking) the stacks are added.

- If they have a duration, longest duration stays.



- Effects are once again applied at the end of the turn (instead of at the beginning of the next one).



- Cleric

- Tokens are now immediately converted on reaching 3 stacks.

- Remove Holy Cross starting cooldown.

- Holy Cross *Return* tokens time to arrive: 1 -> 3.





- Lawyer - *Damning evidence* duration: 3 -> 5.

- *Restraining order* duration: 2 -> 5.

- *Restraining order* cooldown: 3 -> 4.



- Warrior - *Wake Up DP* tokens renamed to Mashing.

- *Wake Up DP* duration: 5 -> 6.

- *Wake Up DP* cooldown: 5 -> 4.

- *Wake Up DP* tokens now turn around after each DP.



- Left click on tutorial dialogue now makes the text display faster.

- Cleaned up slot tooltips.

- Various hazard animation changes.

- Added visuals to display effect stack number.

- Added a sound before every ult animation.

- Fixed a bug where the puzzle music would be playing in puzzle creation mode.



Hello, Feur Gamers! With this patch the game is now available in the Steam Store directly, making it easier for people to find it! Keys are no longer needed.The game now also includes a link to the discord!This patch comes with a brand new game mode, a rework on how token effects are processed, as well as a LOT of QoL changes.Have fun, and keep on feuring!