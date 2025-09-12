The game now also includes a link to the discord!
This patch comes with a brand new game mode, a rework on how token effects are processed, as well as a LOT of QoL changes.
Have fun, and keep on feuring!
Patch 0.40.0
- New game mode: Arcade!
- - Defend yourself against a horde of grey tokens.
- Make your spells strongers through augments!
- Get high scores!
- Gameplay
- - Token status effect durations now tick down at the end of every turn (as opposed to their owner turn).
- This is not done on the first turn they're applied.
- Adjusted duration values to compensate.
- Standardized rules for stacking effects:
- - Only one effect of the same name may be applied on a token.
- If they can stack (e.g alchemist cooking) the stacks are added.
- If they have a duration, longest duration stays.
- Effects are once again applied at the end of the turn (instead of at the beginning of the next one).
- Classes
- - Cleric
- - Tokens are now immediately converted on reaching 3 stacks.
- Remove Holy Cross starting cooldown.
- Holy Cross *Return* tokens time to arrive: 1 -> 3.
- Lawyer
- - *Damning evidence* duration: 3 -> 5.
- *Restraining order* duration: 2 -> 5.
- *Restraining order* cooldown: 3 -> 4.
- Warrior
- - *Wake Up DP* tokens renamed to Mashing.
- *Wake Up DP* duration: 5 -> 6.
- *Wake Up DP* cooldown: 5 -> 4.
- *Wake Up DP* tokens now turn around after each DP.
- Misc
- - Left click on tutorial dialogue now makes the text display faster.
- Cleaned up slot tooltips.
- Various hazard animation changes.
- Added visuals to display effect stack number.
- Added a sound before every ult animation.
- Fixed a bug where the puzzle music would be playing in puzzle creation mode.
