12 September 2025 Build 19957326 Edited 12 September 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dragon Fruit countdown changed from 5 to 4

When Dragon Fruit upgrades all fruits’ tiers, the highest-tier fruit will no longer be upgraded

Score gained from Dragon Fruit’s tier upgrade effect has been greatly increased

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3953081
  • Loading history…
