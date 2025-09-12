Version 1.0.10 – SkyRage: Missiles for Everyone!





New Level 11: SkyRage

Buckle up, because there are no brakes here:

- 🚀 A level packed with speed and spectacular flights while fighting giant biped robots straight out of a sci-fi blockbuster.

- 💥 You finally get your hands on the craziest weapon in the game: a rocket launcher. And you’re not alone—everyone is firing missiles like it’s a candy parade.

- 🐉 The grand finale: a colossal four-legged monster you’ll have to chase at full speed across a lava-filled terrain until you bury it under an endless storm of rockets. Only the brave will taste glory.



In short: destruction, chaos, and more missiles than you ever thought possible on one screen.





Improved Physics

- Crashing into other vehicles now feels even more fun and satisfying—every hit packs more punch.

- Explosions are bigger, louder, and flashier than ever. More fire, more smoke, more spectacle.



Get ready: what used to be a fireworks show is now the full-blown apocalypse in 4D.